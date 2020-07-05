Change Cookies Settings
  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Case Registered Against Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma on upcoming film Murder, filmmaker said I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain

हॉरर किलिंग की कहानी / अपकमिंग फिल्म को लेकर रामगोपाल वर्मा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज, फिल्ममेकर बोले- मैंने किसी का अपमान नहीं किया

Case Registered Against Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma on upcoming film Murder, filmmaker said - I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain
X
Case Registered Against Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma on upcoming film Murder, filmmaker said - I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 05, 2020, 03:08 PM IST

फिल्म निर्देशक राम गोपाल वर्मा अपनी अपकमिंग वेब फिल्म 'मर्डर' को लेकर विवादों में फंस गए हैं। इस फिल्म को लेकर उनके खिलाफ तेलंगाना के नालगोंडा शहर में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। ये केस उसी युवक के पिता की शिकायत पर दर्ज किया गया है, जिसकी हत्या की घटना पर ये फिल्म आधारित है। इस मामले को लेकर वर्मा ने कहा कि वे कानून का सम्मान करते हैं और इसका जवाब कोर्ट में देंगे। 

केस दर्ज होने बाद रविवार को वर्मा ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना पक्ष रखते हुए एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट किए। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'अपनी फिल्म 'मर्डर' पर दर्ज मामले के बारे में मीडिया में लगाए जा रही अटकलों के साथ मैं एक बार फिर से दोहराना चाहता हूं कि मेरी फिल्म एक सत्य घटना पर आधारित और प्रेरित है और ये सच नहीं है... साथ ही इस फिल्म में किसी की जाति का कोई उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है।'

अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'असंबंधित अटकलों के आधार पर दर्ज मामले के संबंध में, हमारे वकील उचित और कानूनी रूप से आवश्यक जवाब देंगे।'

तीसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैंने खास तौर पर उल्लेख किया है कि मेरा इरादा किसी को नीचा दिखाने का या किसी का अपमान करने का नहीं है और मेरी फिल्म सिर्फ एक विषय पर आधारित एक रचनात्मक काम है, जो सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र में है। लेकिन एक नागरिक के रूप में जो कानून का सम्मान करता है, मैं भी अपने मौलिक अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए कानूनी रूप से आगे बढ़ूंगा।'

ऑनर किलिंग की वजह से मारा गया था युवक

ये फिल्म 2018 में नालगोंडा के मिरिलागुडा में मारे गए दलित युवक पेरुमल्ला प्रणय की कहानी पर आधारित है। जिसने ऊंची जाति की लड़की से शादी की थी। उसकी हत्या उस वक्त कर दी गई थी, जब वो अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी का चेकअप कराकर अस्पताल से बाहर निकल रहा था। 

युवक के पिता ने फिल्म को लेकर जताई आपत्ति

21 जून को वर्मा ने इस फिल्म के फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर जारी किए थे, जिसे देखने के बाद मारे गए युवक के पिता बालास्वामी ने इसके खिलाफ नालगोंडा की SC-ST एट्रोसिटी प्रिवेंशन कोर्ट में अपील दायर कर दी। बालास्वामी का कहना है कि ये मामला फिलहाल अदालत में है, ऐसे में यह फिल्म केस को प्रभावित करेगी। जिसके बाद कोर्ट के आदेश पर शहर की पुलिस ने फिल्म के निर्देशक राम गोपाल वर्मा और निर्माता नट्टी करुणा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

फिल्म के पोस्टर रिलीज करने के बाद इसे लेकर किए वर्मा के ट्वीट्स

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें