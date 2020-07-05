दैनिक भास्कर Jul 05, 2020, 03:08 PM IST

फिल्म निर्देशक राम गोपाल वर्मा अपनी अपकमिंग वेब फिल्म 'मर्डर' को लेकर विवादों में फंस गए हैं। इस फिल्म को लेकर उनके खिलाफ तेलंगाना के नालगोंडा शहर में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। ये केस उसी युवक के पिता की शिकायत पर दर्ज किया गया है, जिसकी हत्या की घटना पर ये फिल्म आधारित है। इस मामले को लेकर वर्मा ने कहा कि वे कानून का सम्मान करते हैं और इसका जवाब कोर्ट में देंगे।

केस दर्ज होने बाद रविवार को वर्मा ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना पक्ष रखते हुए एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट किए। जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'अपनी फिल्म 'मर्डर' पर दर्ज मामले के बारे में मीडिया में लगाए जा रही अटकलों के साथ मैं एक बार फिर से दोहराना चाहता हूं कि मेरी फिल्म एक सत्य घटना पर आधारित और प्रेरित है और ये सच नहीं है... साथ ही इस फिल्म में किसी की जाति का कोई उल्लेख नहीं किया गया है।'

With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER ,I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film pic.twitter.com/apiT6rKJDn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'असंबंधित अटकलों के आधार पर दर्ज मामले के संबंध में, हमारे वकील उचित और कानूनी रूप से आवश्यक जवाब देंगे।'

With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations,our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law pic.twitter.com/Fa6qQbFh84 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

तीसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैंने खास तौर पर उल्लेख किया है कि मेरा इरादा किसी को नीचा दिखाने का या किसी का अपमान करने का नहीं है और मेरी फिल्म सिर्फ एक विषय पर आधारित एक रचनात्मक काम है, जो सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र में है। लेकिन एक नागरिक के रूप में जो कानून का सम्मान करता है, मैं भी अपने मौलिक अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए कानूनी रूप से आगे बढ़ूंगा।'

I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain ..But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights pic.twitter.com/61PlT8kUBW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

ऑनर किलिंग की वजह से मारा गया था युवक

ये फिल्म 2018 में नालगोंडा के मिरिलागुडा में मारे गए दलित युवक पेरुमल्ला प्रणय की कहानी पर आधारित है। जिसने ऊंची जाति की लड़की से शादी की थी। उसकी हत्या उस वक्त कर दी गई थी, जब वो अपनी गर्भवती पत्नी का चेकअप कराकर अस्पताल से बाहर निकल रहा था।

युवक के पिता ने फिल्म को लेकर जताई आपत्ति

21 जून को वर्मा ने इस फिल्म के फर्स्ट लुक पोस्टर जारी किए थे, जिसे देखने के बाद मारे गए युवक के पिता बालास्वामी ने इसके खिलाफ नालगोंडा की SC-ST एट्रोसिटी प्रिवेंशन कोर्ट में अपील दायर कर दी। बालास्वामी का कहना है कि ये मामला फिलहाल अदालत में है, ऐसे में यह फिल्म केस को प्रभावित करेगी। जिसके बाद कोर्ट के आदेश पर शहर की पुलिस ने फिल्म के निर्देशक राम गोपाल वर्मा और निर्माता नट्टी करुणा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया।

फिल्म के पोस्टर रिलीज करने के बाद इसे लेकर किए वर्मा के ट्वीट्स

On the occasion of Father’s Day I am launching the first look poster of a film based on the tragic story of Amrutha and her over loving father Maruthi Rao at 5 pm today pic.twitter.com/eRNCQPu1bj — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much ..Launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’S film on HAPPY FATHER’S DAY #MURDERlovepic.twitter.com/t5Lwdz3zGZ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 21, 2020

Firstly I clearly mentioned in the poster that MURDER is based on a true story and I did not claim it to be the true story ..The news upon which my film is based upon is in the public domain for years and has been acknowledged by the various people involved. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wpJarTR — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 22, 2020