दैनिक भास्कर Apr 29, 2020, 01:22 PM IST

मुंबई. बेजोड़ अभिनय के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले एक्टर इरफान खान अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। बुधवार सुबह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में उनका निधन हो गया। उन्हें करीब एक सप्ताह पहले कोलोन इन्फेक्शन के चलते वहां एडमिट कराया गया था और वे आईसीयू में भर्ती थे। उनके निधन से पूरे फिल्म जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। अमिताभ बच्चन समेत कई कलाकारों ने उनके यूं असमय चले जाने को बॉलीवुड के लिए बड़ा नुकसान बताया है।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'अभी-अभी इरफान खान के निधन की खबर मिली... ये सबसे परेशान करने वाली और दुखद खबर है... एक अविश्वसनीय प्रतिभा... एक महान सहयोगी... सिनेमा की दुनिया के जबरदस्त योगदानकर्ता... एक बहुत बड़ी जगह खाली बनाकर.. हमें बहुत जल्दी छोड़ गए... प्रार्थनाएं और दुआएं।'

T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

शूजित सरकार ने लिखा- आप लगातार लड़े

फिल्ममेकर शूजित सरकार ने इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा है, 'मेरे प्रिय मित्र इरफान। आप लड़े और लड़े और लड़ते रहे। मुझे आप पर हमेशा गर्व रहेगा.. हम फिर से मिलेंगे.. सुतापा और बाबिल के प्रति संवेदना.. आपने भी लड़ाई लड़ी, सुतापा आपने इस लड़ाई में हर संभव मदद की। शांति और ओम शांति। इरफान खान को सलाम।'

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

अनुपम खेर की आंखें भर आईं

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

लताजी ने बताया गुणी अभिनेता

इरफान के निधन पर लता मंगेशकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'बहुत गुणी अभिनेता इरफान खान जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं उनको विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पण करती हूं। '

Bahut guni abhineta Irrfan Khan ji ke nidhan ki khabar sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 29, 2020

परेश रावल

IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you . RIP. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 29, 2020

शबाना आजमी

Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020

अजय देवगन

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

अक्षय कुमार

Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

करण जौहर

Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

शेखर कपूर

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan . — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

तापसी पन्नू

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

फरहान अख्तर

#IrrfanKhan was truly a one of a kind actor and the magic he brought to the screen will be sorely missed. RIP. #gonetosoon — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 29, 2020

किआरा आडवाणी

An actor who inspired our generation world over with revolutionary performances. Heartbreaking loss. We pray for strength for your family. Rest in peace #IrrfanKhan Sir🙏🏼 ❤️ — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) April 29, 2020

सोनम कपूर

Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020

सोनल चौहान

Heaven got luckier today. Just heard about @irrfank sir. Don’t want to believe this. Don’t know how to react. Finest at everything that he ever did. Even his last fight. We’ve lost a gem today. Indian films will never be the same again. Strength to his family. RIP #IrrfanKhan — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 29, 2020

हुमा कुरैशी