  • Celebs reactions on Irrfan Khan Death Condolence| Bollywood Irrfan Khan Passes Away Today Latest News Updates From Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai

श्रद्धांजलि / इरफान खान के असमय निधन से बॉलीवुड गमगीन; अनुपम रो पड़े, अमिताभ ने लिखा- एक अविश्वसनीय प्रतिभा, बहुत जल्दी छोड़ गए

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 29, 2020, 01:22 PM IST

मुंबई. बेजोड़ अभिनय के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले एक्टर इरफान खान अब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। बुधवार सुबह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में उनका निधन हो गया। उन्हें करीब एक सप्ताह पहले कोलोन इन्फेक्शन के चलते वहां एडमिट कराया गया था और वे आईसीयू में भर्ती थे। उनके निधन से पूरे फिल्म जगत में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। अमिताभ बच्चन समेत कई कलाकारों ने उनके यूं असमय चले जाने को बॉलीवुड के लिए बड़ा नुकसान बताया है।

अमिताभ बच्चन ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'अभी-अभी इरफान खान के निधन की खबर मिली... ये सबसे परेशान करने वाली और दुखद खबर है... एक अविश्वसनीय प्रतिभा... एक महान सहयोगी... सिनेमा की दुनिया के जबरदस्त योगदानकर्ता... एक बहुत बड़ी जगह खाली बनाकर.. हमें बहुत जल्दी छोड़ गए... प्रार्थनाएं और दुआएं।'

शूजित सरकार ने लिखा- आप लगातार लड़े

फिल्ममेकर शूजित सरकार ने इरफान को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा है, 'मेरे प्रिय मित्र इरफान। आप लड़े और लड़े और लड़ते रहे। मुझे आप पर हमेशा गर्व रहेगा.. हम फिर से मिलेंगे.. सुतापा और बाबिल के प्रति संवेदना.. आपने भी लड़ाई लड़ी, सुतापा आपने इस लड़ाई में हर संभव मदद की। शांति और ओम शांति। इरफान खान को सलाम।'

अनुपम खेर की आंखें भर आईं

लताजी ने बताया गुणी अभिनेता

इरफान के निधन पर लता मंगेशकर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'बहुत गुणी अभिनेता इरफान खान जी के निधन की खबर सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुख हुआ। मैं उनको विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पण करती हूं। '

