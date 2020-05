View this post on Instagram

Applauding for the true heroes. My first in the list is a dear friend @sonu_sood #GettingFamiliesHome So, yesterday I named a dish in honor of his birth place and called to MOGA. Jai Ho Veerji. #TrueHero Tandoori Masala Salmon-English Cucumber Salad-Coconut Garlic Foam.

