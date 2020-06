View this post on Instagram

Thank you for your continued support and wishes. Our event BARKAT - “World’s Largest Food Drive” benefitting People with Disabilities, Transgenders, Sex-Workers, AIDS Patients, Orphanages, Old-Age Homes and Leprosy Centres will serve 2 Million+ Meals. With this we cross a huge milestone of 12 Million+ meals for #FeedIndia

