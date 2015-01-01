पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरियोग्राफर का संघर्ष:कोरियोग्राफर धर्मेश येलांडे बोले- कॉलेज छोड़ चपरासी की नौकरी करनी पड़ी थी, पापा अब भी चाय की दुकान चलाते हैं

बचपन से ही डांस के शौकीन धर्मेश टीवी के सामने बैठकर गोविंदा की नकल किया करते थे। वे अपने घर में जगह की कमी से विचलित नहीं हुए। वे सड़कों पर निकल जाते थे और दिल से डांस करते थे।

डांसर, कोरियोग्राफर और एक्टर धर्मेश येलांडे की मानें तो 19 साल की उम्र में आर्थिक तंगी के चलते उन्हें अपना कॉलेज छोड़कर चपरासी की नौकरी करनी पड़ी थी। इतना ही नहीं, उनके पिता आज भी चाय की दुकान चलाते हैं। 'डांस इंडिया डांस' के दूसरे सीजन में बतौर कंटेस्टेंट नजर आए धर्मेश एक इंटरव्यू में अपने संघर्ष के बारे में बात कर रहे थे।

'पापा ने हमारी स्कूल फीस के लिए पाई-पाई बचाई'

ह्यूमस ऑफ बॉम्बे से बातचीत में धर्मेश ने कहा, "हमारी जिंदगी तब उलट गई, जब म्युनिसिपैलिटी ने पापा की दुकान तोड़ दी। इसलिए उन्होंने एक चाय की दुकान खोली और 50-60 रुपए दिन के कमाने लगे। 4 लोगों के परिवार को खिलाना मुश्किल था। लेकिन पापा ने हमेशा यही कहा- 'पढ़ाई कभी नहीं छोड़नी चाहिए।' उन्होंने हमारी स्कूल की फीस के लिए पाई-पाई बचाई।"

आर्थिक तंगी में भी पापा ने टैलेंट का ध्यान रखा

धर्मेश के मुताबिक, आर्थिक तंगी के बावजूद उनके पिता ने उनके टैलेंट का ध्यान रखा और जब छठी क्लास में वे डांस कॉम्पिटीशन जीते तो उन्हें डांस क्लास भेजा।

वे कहते हैं, "लेकिन मेरे ग्रेड्स गिर गए। मैं 19 साल का था, जब मैंने कॉलेज छोड़ दिया। मैंने चपरासी की नौकरी शुरू की और बच्चों को डांस सिखाने लगा। मैं 1600 रुपए महीने कमाता था। उसके बाद मैं डांस प्रैक्टिस के जाता था। लेकिन जैसे ही मैं सीनियर बैच में पहुंचा तो मैंने नौकरी छोड़ दी और पूरा समय डांस को देने लगा। फिर मैंने एक फिल्म के सेट पर बतौर बैकग्राउंड डांसर काम किया। मैं जानता था कि मैं कहां जाने वाला हूं।"

'बूगी वूगी' जीते तो 5 लाख का प्राइज मिला

अपना सपना पूरा करने के लिए धर्मेश मुंबई आ गए। उन्होंने डांस रियलिटी शो 'बूगी वूगी' जीता, जिसकी प्राइज मनी के रूप में 5 लाख रुपए मिले। लेकिन अब तक उन्हें फिल्मों में लीड रोल नहीं मिला था। दो साल बाद पैसा खत्म हुआ तो वे घर वापस चले गए। कुछ महीने बाद उन्होंने 'डांस इंडिया डांस' के लिए ऑडिशन दिया। वे इसकी ट्रॉफी नहीं जीत सके। लेकिन रातोंरात उन्हें इतनी मिली पॉपुलैरिटी कि उन्हें कोरियोग्राफी और डांस शोज में गेस्ट अपीयरेंस के ऑफर मिलने लगे।

'ABCD' ने पूरा किया एक्टर बनने का ख्वाब

धर्मेश का एक्टर बनने का सपना रेमो डिसूजा की फिल्म 'ABCD : Any Body Can Dance' से पूरा हुआ, जो बॉक्स ऑफिस पर स्लीपर हिट साबित हुई।

वे कहते हैं, "अपनी कमाई से मैंने परिवार के लिए घर खरीदा। लेकिन पापा अब भी वही चाय की दुकान चलाते हैं। मैंने उनसे कहा कि आपको अब और काम करने की जरूरत नहीं। लेकिन उन्होंने दुकान बंद करने से इनकार कर दिया। मुझे लगता है कि कभी हार न मानने वाला रवैया मैंने उनका ही अपनाया है। क्योंकि मैंने मुश्किलों के बावजूद अपने दिल की सुनी।"

'सफलता 0 किमी.' से गुजराती सिनेमा में डेब्यू

इस साल की शुरुआत में धर्मेश को वरुण धवन, श्रद्धा कपूर, नोरा फतेही और प्रभुदेवा स्टारर 'स्ट्रीट डांसर 3डी' में देखा गया था। उनकी अगली फिल्म 'सफलता 0 किमी.' है, जिसके जरिए वे गुजराती सिनेमा में डेब्यू कर करेंगे।

