ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन:कोरियोग्राफर गणेश आचार्य ने घटाया 100 किलो वजन, कपिल शर्मा बोले- आपने तो 2 आदमी गायब कर दिए

26 मिनट पहले
'द कपिल शर्मा शो' के अपकमिंग एपिसोड में कोरियोग्राफर गणेश आचार्य, टेरेंस लुईस और गीता कपूर स्पेशल गेस्ट होंगे। इस एपिसोड का एक प्रोमो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया गया है। इस वीडियो में गणेश आचार्य ने खुलासा किया कि उन्होंने अब तक करीब 100 किलो वजन घटा लिया है। इस पर कपिल शर्मा उनसे मजाक में कहते हैं कि, इसका मतलब आपने तो 2 आदमी गायब कर दिए। कुछ सालों पहले गणेश का वजन लगभग 200 किलो हो गया था। इसके बाद उन्होंने अपनी बॉडी पर काम करना शुरू किया और अब तक काफी वजन घटा लिया है।

इस एपिसोड के प्रोमो वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि गणेश के ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन लुक को देख कर कपिल शर्मा दंग रह जाते हैं। इसके बाद कपिल उनसे सवाल करते हैं कि 'मास्टर जी, आपने कितना वजन कम कर लिया है? गणेश जवाब देते हुए कहते हैं, 98 किलो। इस पर कपिल मजाक में कहते हैं कि, छोटे-छोटे शहरों में 46-46 किलो के आदमी होते हैं। इसका मतलब है आपने तो 2 आदमी ही गायब कर दिए। इसके बाद सभी जोर-जोर से हंसने लगते हैं। यह पूरा एपिसोड इस वीकेंड पर टेलीकास्ट किया जाएगा।

'देहाती डिस्को' में लीड रोल में दिखाई देंगे गणेश
बता दें कि गणेश जल्द ही अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'देहाती डिस्को' में लीड रोल प्ले करते नजर आएंगे। गणेश ने हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में फिल्म के बारे में बात की थी। उन्होंने इस दौरान बताया, यह एक बहुत ही अलग तरह की फिल्म है। मेरे कॉमिक रोल से बिल्कुल अलग। फिल्म में मेरा सीरियस रोल है। इसमें एक्शन और डांस भी है। मैं एक पिता का किरदार निभा रहा हूं, जिसका एक 10 साल का बेटा है। यह एक डांस फिल्म है, जो हिंदुस्तानी आर्ट फॉर्म पर आधारित है। जब से मैं फिल्मों को डायरेक्ट कर रहा हूं, उन सभी का अनुभव को मैं अपने रोल में इस्तेमाल कर रहा हूं। बता दें कि कोरियोग्राफर के रूप में गणेश ने हाल ही में 'बेल बॉटम', 'लक्ष्मी', 'कुली नंबर 1', 'भुज' और तूफान जैसे नए प्रोजेक्ट पर काम किया है।

एक इंटरव्यू में बताई थी अपनी वेट लॉस जर्नी
2017 में दिए एक इंटरव्यू में गणेश ने अपनी वेट लॉस जर्नी के बारे में बताया था। उन्होंने तब बताया था कि यह मेरे लिए बहुत मुश्किल था। मैं पिछले डेढ़ साल से अपनी बॉडी पर काम कर रहा हूं। मैंने 2015 में अपनी फिल्म 'हे ब्रो' के लिए 30 से 40 किलो वजन बढ़ाया था। तब मेरा वजन लगभग 200 किलो हो गया था। अब मैं वही वेट उतार रहा हूं। करना ही था, एक सोच थी कि मुझे बस यही करना है। लोगों ने गणेश आचार्य को मोटा देखा है। इसलिए मैं अब अपनी इमेज चेंज करना चाहता हूं। मैंने अब तक लगभग 85 किलो वजन कम कर लिया है।

