पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कपिल के शो में 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब':25वीं बार शो में पहुंचे अक्षय कुमार को कपिल ने दी नोट गिनने वाली मशीन, एक्टर ने भी लिए कॉमेडियन के मजे

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुपरस्टार अक्षय कुमार अपनी अगली फिल्म ‘लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब’ के प्रमोशन के सिलसिले में जल्द ही कॉमेडी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा शो' में दिखेंगे। यहां उनके साथ फिल्म में उनकी को-स्टार कियारा आडवाणी भी नजर आएंगी। शो के होस्ट कपिल शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अक्षय-कियारा के साथ शूट किए एपिसोड का प्रोमो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में अक्षय शो की पूरी टीम के साथ जमकर मस्ती करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

प्रोमो में देखने को मिला है कि अक्षय के शो पर 25वीं बार आने की खुशी में सेट पर सिल्वर जुबली सेलिब्रेशन रखा जाता है। इस दौरान सभी टीम मेंबर्स एक्टर को गिफ्ट देते हैं। कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह अक्षय को सिल्वर मग देती हैं। कृष्णा अभिषेक उन्हें एक घड़ी गिफ्ट करते हैं।

वहीं, किकू शारदा अक्की को ताज महल का रेप्लिका तोहफे में देते हैं। लेकिन, जब गिफ्ट देने की बरी कपिल की आती है तो वो हाथ में एक नोट गिनने वाली मशीन लेकर आते हैं। अक्षय उनके हाथ से मशीन लेकर कहते हैं-कपिल यह तोहफा अपने घर से लेकर आया है क्योंकि इंडस्ट्री का आधे से ज्यादा पैसा तो यही खा जाता है।

कपिल ने कहा था-शुक्रिया

कपिल ने अक्षय के साथ इस एपिसोड की शूटिंग के बाद एक ट्वीट में लिखा था, "इतने लंबे समय बाद शूट के दौरान प्यार और मस्ती के लिए शुक्रिया पाजी। आपने हमेशा की तरह आग लगा दी। ढेर सारा प्यार और सम्मान। आपको और आपकी टीम को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं।"

अक्षय ने लिए कपिल के मजे

कपिल का जवाब देते हुए अक्षय ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, "मुझे लगता है कि मेरी फिल्म का प्रमोशन तुम्हारे शो के बगैर अधूरा है। या फिर तुम मेरी फिल्मों की मार्केटिंग टीम को घूस देते हो। खैर एक मजेदार दिन के लिए शुक्रिया। जल्दी ही मिलते हैं।"

9 नवंबर को रिलीज हो रही फिल्म

फिल्म का ट्रेलर 9 अक्टूबर को सामने आया था। अक्षय कुमार ने इसे शेयर करते हुए लिखा था, "जहां कहीं भी हैं, वहीं रूक जाएं और तैयार हो जाएं देखने #लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब का ट्रेलर, क्योंकि बरसने आ रही है लक्ष्मी। #ये दिवाली लक्ष्मी बम वाली।" ये तमिल फिल्म 'कांचना' का हिंदी रीमेक है।

पहले यह 22 मई 2020 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होनी थी। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के चलते इसे आगे बढ़ा दिया गया। अब यह फिल्म 9 नवंबर को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें