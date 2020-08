सेलेब्स में कोरोना:हिमांश कोहली के घर पहुंचा कोरोना, माता- पिता और बहन की टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर हुए होम क्वारैंटाइन

View this post on Instagram

I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love. 🌼 Love, #HimanshKohli

