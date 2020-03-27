दैनिक भास्करMar 27, 2020, 05:24 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डिस्क. सिंगर नीति मोहन पति निहार पंड्या और दोनों बहनों मुक्ति और शक्ति के साथ वेकेशन के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया गई थीं। लेकिन कोरोनावायरस के संकट के चलते यह फन ट्रिप उनके लिए डरावना अनुभव बन गई। हेल्थ एडवाइजरी जारी होने के बाद उन्होंने अपने वेकेशन की अवधि छोटी की और लॉकडाउन होने से पहले देश लौट आईं और 14 दिन तक पनवेल स्थित अपने फार्महाउस में क्वारैंटाइन में रहीं। अब जबकि क्वारैंटाइन अवधि पूरी हो चुकी है तो नीति ने एक बातचीत में अपना डरावना अनुभव शेयर किया।
We are happy to be back home after a fab trip in Australia. Although we had to cut it short but looking at the health advisory issued around the world for COVID-19 it is best to be back home. In times like these better to be responsible as prevention is better than cure. We kept washing our hands and carried a lot of hand sanitizers with us. We have already started self- isolation. Just wanna urge everyone to be safe. Don’t panic. This shall pass soon 🙏
A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on Mar 14, 2020 at 1:55am PDT
टॉम हंक्स के बारे में सुन डर गई थीं नीति
नीति कहती हैं, "यह इसकी (महामारी की) शुरुआत ही थी। लेकिन अचानक मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ। जब मैंने सुना कि अभिनेता टॉम हंक्स और उनकी पत्नी रीटा विल्सन कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं तो यह अलार्मिंग था। वे उसी देश (ऑस्ट्रेलिया) में शूटिंग कर रहे थे। मैं यह सोचकर चिंता में पड़ गई कि जब वे इसकी चपेट में आ सकते हैं तो कोई भी प्रभावित हो सकता है। हमारे पैरेंट्स ने फोन कर हमें तुरंत ही वापस लौटने के लिए कहा।"
Meditative nature of music is healing. Prayers for everyone’s safety from COVID- 19. Please follow the guidelines given by the authorities diligently. When the times get tough Music always comes as rescue. Regarding the song I still remember listening to Naina neer bahaye from the soundtrack of Water composed by @arrahman sir on loop during my college days. Whatte a song! Raag based compositions are always my favorite. This morning I got a lot of peace singing this song. Enjoy😊 #NainaNeerBahaye #ARRahman #Water #NeetiMohan #NainaNihaarBahaye 🤪
A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on Mar 18, 2020 at 10:51pm PDT
17 मार्च की जगह 12 मार्च को ही लौटे
नीति और उनका परिवार 17 मार्च को लौटने वाला था। लेकिन वे सिंगापुर और दुबई होते हुए 12 मार्च को ही वापस आ गए। उनकी मानें तो लौटते वक्त भी उन्हें डरावने अनुभव का सामना करना पड़ा। वे कहती हैं, "ये बहुत ही प्रभावित इलाके थे। जब हम एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे तो चारों ओर सन्नाटा था। जब हम लैंड हुए तो वहां भी बेहद कम लोग थे और पूरी जांच के साथ माइग्रेशन प्रोसेस बहुत जल्दी हो गई।"
Aaj first time Neem ka juice piya and I was like 🤭😑🙄😬🤮 Dheere dheere aadat pad jayegi. And singing the song Kabhi neem neem helped 😂 From today I have promised myself that i would drink Neem juice everyday. It boosts body’s immune system. And we need the immunity even more during the times of #COVID19 Best herbal antiseptic NEEM 🌱 Guys Neem khao/piyo it’s super food. Google the benefits and you would know. Stay healthy Stay safe. Love 💕
A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on Mar 24, 2020 at 4:58am PDT
14 अप्रैल तक पुणे में रहेंगी नीति
बकौल नीति, "हम नहीं पता था कि हम प्रभावित हैं या नहीं और न ही हम यह जानते थे कि इसका कोई इलाज भी नहीं हैं। शुक्र है कि मेरे सास-ससुर डॉक्टर हैं और वे इस मुश्किल वक्त में हमें दिशा- निर्देश देते रहे।" क्वारैंटाइन की अवधि पूरी करने के बाद नीति अब अच्छा महसूस कर रही हैं। 21 दिन का लॉकडाउन पूरा होने तक यानी 14 अप्रैल तक वे परिवार समेत पुणे में रहेंगी।