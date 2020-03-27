दैनिक भास्कर Mar 27, 2020, 05:24 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डिस्क. सिंगर नीति मोहन पति निहार पंड्या और दोनों बहनों मुक्ति और शक्ति के साथ वेकेशन के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया गई थीं। लेकिन कोरोनावायरस के संकट के चलते यह फन ट्रिप उनके लिए डरावना अनुभव बन गई। हेल्थ एडवाइजरी जारी होने के बाद उन्होंने अपने वेकेशन की अवधि छोटी की और लॉकडाउन होने से पहले देश लौट आईं और 14 दिन तक पनवेल स्थित अपने फार्महाउस में क्वारैंटाइन में रहीं। अब जबकि क्वारैंटाइन अवधि पूरी हो चुकी है तो नीति ने एक बातचीत में अपना डरावना अनुभव शेयर किया।

View this post on Instagram

We are happy to be back home after a fab trip in Australia. Although we had to cut it short but looking at the health advisory issued around the world for COVID-19 it is best to be back home. In times like these better to be responsible as prevention is better than cure. We kept washing our hands and carried a lot of hand sanitizers with us. We have already started self- isolation. Just wanna urge everyone to be safe. Don’t panic. This shall pass soon 🙏

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on Mar 14, 2020 at 1:55am PDT