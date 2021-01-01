पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रिकेटर से बने एक्टर:साउथ फिल्म कोबरा से डेब्यू कर रहे हैं क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान, इनसे पहले ये क्रिकेटर भी आजमा चुके हैं एक्टिंग में हाथ

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पूर्व क्रिकेटर इरफान पठान जल्द ही साउथ फिल्म कोबरा से एक्टिंग डेब्यू करने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म का टीजर जनवरी में रिलीज किया गया था जिसे दर्शकों का बेहतरीन रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। फिल्म में पॉपुलर साउथ एक्टर विक्रम एक जीनियस गणितज्ञ और क्रिमिनल की भूमिका में हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ फिल्म में इरफान पुलिस ऑफिसर बने हैं जो विक्रम को ढूंढने के सर्च ऑपरेशन को लीड कर रहे हैं। टीजर में इरफान की एक्टिंग को खूब सराहना मिल रही है। इरफान पठान से पहले भी कई पूर्व क्रिकेटर फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो क्रिकेटर-

अजय जडेजा

साल 1992 से 2000 तक क्रिकेट टीम का हिस्सा रहे बैट्समैन अजय जडेजा अपने खेल को लेकर काफी चर्चा में रहे हैं। क्रिकेट छोड़ने के बाद अजय ने कई फिल्मों में भी अभिनय किया है। अजय ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, राजकुमार राव और अमित साध स्टारर फिल्म काय पो छे में कैमियो रोल निभाया था। इसके अलावा पूर्व क्रिकेटर पल पल दिल के साथ, खेल फिल्म का भी हिस्सा रहे हैं।

योगराज सिंह

पूर्व क्रिकेटर रह चुके योगराज सिंह कई बॉलीवुड और पंजाबी फिल्मों का हिस्सा रहे हैं। योगराज स्पोर्ट्स ड्रामा फिल्म भाग मिल्खा भाग में मिल्खा सिंह के कोच की भूमिका में नजर आए हैं। इस रोल के लिए उन्हें खूब सराहना भी मिली थी। बता दें कि योगराज सिंह पॉपुलर क्रिकेटर युवराज सिंह के पिता हैं।

सलील अंकोला

महज 28 साल की उम्र में क्रिकेट से रिटायरमेंट लेने वाले सलील अंकोला कई फिल्मों और टीवी शोज का हिस्सा रहे हैं। सलील ने संजय दत्त स्टारर फिल्म कुरुक्षेत्र से अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटर पिता और चुरा लिया है तुमने का हिस्सा रहे हैं। कुछ फिल्मों के बाद सलील टीवी शो कोरा कागज में नजर आए हैं।

विनोद कांबली

इंडियन क्रिकेट टीम के बैट्समैन रहे विनोद कांबली ने अपने क्रिकेट करियर में कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड बनाए हैं। क्रिकेट से रिटायरमेंट के बाद विनोद ने अनर्थ फिल्म से एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद विनोद पल पल दिल के पास और कन्नड़ फिल्म बेट्टानगारे में नजर आए हैं।

कपिल देव

1983 के क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड के दौरान टीम इंडिया के कप्तान रहे कपिल देव ने कई रिकॉर्ड तोड़े हैं। कपिल एक पॉपुलर ऑल-राउंडर रह चुके हैं। क्रिकेट छोड़ने के बाद कपिल बॉलीवुड फिल्म इकबाल और मुझसे शादी करोगी में कैमियो रोल निभाते नजर आए हैं। जल्द ही 1983 के वर्ल्ड कप पर बनी फिल्म 83 रिलीज होने वाली है जिसमें रणवीर सिंह ने कपिल देव का किरदार निभाया है।

सुनील गावस्कर

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के ओपनर रह चुके सुनील गावस्कर ने कई बॉलीवुड और मराठी फिल्मों में काम किया है। एक्टर साल 1988 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म मालामाल और मराठी फिल्म सांवली में नजर आए हैं।

सय्यैद किरमानी

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विकेट कीपर रहे सय्यैद किरमानी 1983 के वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान भी टीम का हिस्सा थे। क्रिकेट छोड़ने के बाद पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने कभी अजनबी थे फिल्म में विलेन का किरदार निभाया है। इसके अलावा सय्यैद मलयाली फिल्म माजाविलिनत्तम वारे में भी नजर आ चुके हैं।

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू

पूर्व क्रिकेटर नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू साल 2002 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म मुझसे शादी करोगी में कैमियो रोल निभाते नजर आए हैं। इसके अलावा एक्टर सोनी टीवी के द कपिल शर्मा शो का हिस्सा रहे हैं। पूर्व क्रिकेटर और एक्टर के अलावा नवजोत पॉलीटीशियन भी हैं।

सलीम दुर्रानी

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व ऑल-राउंडर रह चुके सलीम दुर्रानी पहले ऐसे क्रिकेटर हैं जिन्होंने एक्टिंग में कदम रखा था। सलीम परवीन बाबी के साथ फिल्म चरित्र में लीड रोल निभा चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser