दीपिका पादुकोण का गुस्सा:रिपोर्ट्स में दावा- मीडिया फोटोग्राफर्स ने किया कार का पीछा तो भड़की दीपिका, कानूनी कार्रवाई की धमकी दी

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दीपिका पादुकोण हाल ही में धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के खार स्थित ऑफिस के बाहर दिखाई दी थीं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यहां से निकलने के बाद कुछ मीडिया फोटोग्राफर्स से उनकी जमकर बहस हुई। मामला इस कदर बिगड़ा कि एक्ट्रेस ने उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की धमकी दे दी। विवाद की वजह कुछ फोटोग्राफर्स द्वारा दीपिका की कार का पीछा करना बताई जा रही है।

होटल के रास्ते में हुई फोटोग्राफर्स से बहस

फ्रीप्रेस जरनल की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, पैपराजी को लगा कि दीपिका धर्मा के ऑफिस से निकलने के बाद अपने सास-ससुर के घर जाएंगी। लेकिन वे वहां जाने की बजाय ताज लैंड्स एंड होटल चली गईं, जहां उनकी एक मीटिंग थी।

होटल के रास्ते में दीपिका के ड्राइवर ने देखा कि कुछ फोटोग्राफर्स उनकी कार का पीछा कर रहे हैं। इसके बाद कार रुकी और दीपिका का बॉडीगार्ड बाहर आया। फोटोग्राफर्स के साथ बॉडीगार्ड की गरमागरम बहस हुई।

बाद में खुद दीपिका कार से नीचे उतरीं और उन्हें समझाने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान फोटोग्राफर्स के साथ उनकी बहस इस लेवल तक पहुंच गई कि उन्होंने उन्हें लीगल एक्शन लेने की धमकी दे डाली।

पठान के लिए 15 करोड़ रुपए फीस ले रहीं?

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो दीपिका हाल ही में डायरेक्टर शकुन बत्रा की अपकमिंग फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी कर गोवा से वापस लौटी हैं। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो वे सिद्धार्थ आनंद की एक्शन थ्रिलर 'पठान' में भी नजर आएंगी।

बॉलीवुड हंगामा ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में लिखा है कि शाहरुख खान स्टारर इस फिल्म के लिए दीपिका 14-15 करोड़ रुपए फीस के तौर पर ले रही हैं। खास बात यह है कि इसी फिल्म के लिए जॉन अब्राहम की फीस उनसे महज 5-6 करोड़ रुपए ज्यादा है। वे इस फिल्म के लिए 20 करोड़ रुपए चार्ज कर रहे हैं।

फिल्म का कुल बजट 200 करोड़ रुपए बताया जा रहा है, जिसमें शाहरुख समेत सभी एक्टर्स की फीस और पब्लिसिटी समेत सभी खर्च शामिल हैं। खबरों की मानें तो यह फिल्म अगले साल दिवाली पर रिलीज होगी।

