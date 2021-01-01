पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

69 साल की हुईं चमको गर्ल:फारुख शेख के साथ सबसे ज्यादा हिट रही दीप्ति नवल की जोड़ी, प्रकाश झा से टूट चुकी है शादी

एक्ट्रेस दीप्ति नवल की गिनती बॉलीवुड की बेहतरीन एक्ट्रेसेस में होती है। विदेश से पढ़ाई कर बॉलीवुड में आईं दीप्ति ने अपना मुकाम खुद ही हासिल किया। दीप्ति नवल का जन्म 3 फरवरी, 1957 को अमृतसर में हुआ था। वह 69 साल की हो चुकी हैं। वो कवयित्री और चित्रकार होने के साथ-साथ फोटोग्राफर भी हैं।

1977 में शुरू किया करियर

न्यूयॉर्क से पढ़ाई करने के बाद दीप्ति ने 1977 में ‘जलियांवाला बाग’ से अपना करियर शुरू किया। इसमें वो सपोर्टिंग रोल में थीं। बतौर लीड एक्ट्रेस उनकी पहली फिल्म ‘एक बार फिर’ (1980) रही। दीप्ति ज्यादातर आर्ट या हल्की-फुल्की फिल्मों का हिस्सा रही हैं। उनकी गिनती शबाना आजमी, स्मिता पाटिल जैसी अभिनेत्रियों की कैटेगरी में होती है। हाल ही में वह पंकज त्रिपाठी की वेब सीरीज 'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस: बिहाइंड क्लोज्ड डोर्स' में भी नजर आईं। यह वेब सीरीज 'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस' का दूसरा पार्ट है।

अपने अब तक के फिल्मी करियर में 50 से ज्यादा फिल्में करने वाली दीप्ति ‘एक बार फिर’, ‘हम पांच’, ‘चश्मे बद्दूर’, ‘अंगूर’ ‘मिर्च मसाला’ और ‘लीला’ जैसी कई फिल्मों में अपने जबरदस्त अभिनय की छाप छोड़ चुकी हैं। वैसे, दीप्ति सबसे ज्यादा सुर्खियों में फिल्म ‘चश्मे बद्दूर’ के चलते रहीं। फिल्म में उनका चमको वाशिंग पाउडर की सेल्सगर्ल वाला अंदाज आज तक लोगों के जहन में ताजा है।

फारुख शेख और दीप्ति नवल

दीप्ति नवल और फारुख शेख की जोड़ी 80 के दशक की सबसे हिट जोड़ी रही। दर्शक इन्हें फिल्मों में एक साथ देखना चाहते थे। इन दोनों ने एक साथ मिलकर कई फिल्में की इसमें चश्मे बद्दूर (1981), साथ-साथ (1982), किसी से न कहना (1983), कथा (1983), रंग-बिरंगी (1983) जैसी फिल्मों में काम किया। इस जोड़ी की आखिरी फिल्म 'लिसेन अमाया' 2013 में रिलीज हुई।

प्रकाश झा से की थी शादी

दीप्ति ने 1985 में डायरेक्टर प्रकाश झा से शादी की थी। दोनों की एक गोद ली हुई बेटी दिशा है। दिशा सिंगिंग में करियर बना रही हैं। वो अपने पिता की फिल्म ‘राजनीति’ में बतौर कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइनर काम कर चुकी हैं। प्रकाश और दीप्ति का 2005 में तलाक हो चुका है। हालांकि, ये रिश्ता काफी पहले ही खत्म हो चुका था। तलाक होने के बावजूद दीप्ति और प्रकाश के बीच अच्छे रिश्ते हैं।

