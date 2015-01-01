पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस: बिहाइंड क्लोज्ड डोर्स':वेब सीरीज में एक्ट्रेस दीप्ति नवल भी आएंगी नजर, बोलीं- पंकज त्रिपाठी के साथ काम कर अच्छा लगा

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक्टर पंकज त्रिपाठी की अपकमिंग वेब सीरीज 'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस: बिहाइंड क्लोज्ड डोर्स' में दिग्गज एक्ट्रेस दीप्ति नवल भी नजर आएंगी। यह वेब सीरीज पिछले साल रिलीज हुई 'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस' का दूसरा पार्ट है। पंकज इसमें वकील माधव मिश्रा के लीड रोल में दोबारा नजर आएंगे। वहीं दीप्ति नवल इस कोर्टरूम ड्रामा सीरीज के 8वें एपिसोड में लीड रोल में दिखाई देंगी।

सीरीज में काम करने में बहुत मजा आया
इस सीरीज में अपने रोल के बारे में दीप्ति ने बताया, "मुझे इस सीरीज में काम करने में बहुत मजा आया। मैंने क्रिमिनल जस्टिस का पहला पार्ट देखा और यह मुझे बहुत पसंद आया था। इसे बेहतरीन तरीके से फिल्माया गया है। यह सीरीज बहुत रोचक और दिलचस्प है। मैं इसमें काम करना चाहती थी। इसलिए जब उन्होंने मुझे यह रोल दिया, तो मैं फौरन मान गई। जब मुझे यह सीरीज देखने में इतना मजा आया था। तो फिर इसके दूसरे सीजन में काम करने में भी मजा आने वाला था।"

पंकज त्रिपाठी के साथ काम कर अच्छा लगा
सीरीज में अपने को-स्टार्स के साथ काम करने के बारे में दीप्ति ने कहा, "मैं युवा कलाकारों के साथ काम करने के लिए उत्साहित थी। नए व उत्साह से भरे कलाकारों के साथ इस थ्रिलर में काम करके मुझे अच्छा लगा। मुझे पंकज त्रिपाठी, शिल्पा शुक्ला और मिश्ती सिन्हा के साथ काम करने में मजा आया। उन्होंने कहा, डायरेक्टर रोहन सिप्पी और अर्जुन मुकर्जी दोनों ही बहुत प्रतिभाशाली हैं। मुझे उन दोनों के साथ काम करके अच्छा लगा।

माधव मिश्रा के रूप में वापसी कर बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है
हाल ही में डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार ने सोशल मीडिया पर पंकज त्रिपाठी का एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। पंकज ने इस वीडियो में एक अपील की थी और वेब सीरीज के दूसरे सीजन के लिए अपने लुक का खुलासा भी किया था। पंकज ने इस वीडियो में कहा था, "अपने पसंदीदा किरदार-माधव मिश्रा के रूप में वापसी कर बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है। मैं अभी ज्यादा कुछ नहीं बताऊंगा इसलिए ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए हमसे जुड़े रहिए।"

बता दें कि 'क्रिमिनल जस्टिस' वेब सीरीज के पहले सीजन में विक्रांत मेस्सी लीड रोल में थे। उनके अलावा पंकज त्रिपाठी, अनुप्रिया गोयनका, जैकी श्रॉफ, रुचा इनामदार, मीता वशिष्ठ, जगत रावत, मधुरिमा रॉय और दिब्येंदु भट्टाचार्य जैसे कलाकारों ने मुख्य भूमिकाएं निभाई थी। इस सीरीज में एक मर्डर मिस्ट्री दिखाई गई थी। जिसमें मुख्य आरोपी का किरदार विक्रांत मेस्सी ने निभाया था।

