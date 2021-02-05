पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स की दूसरी शादी:दिया मिर्जा ने तलाक दो साल बाद की दूसरी शादी, ये सेलेब्स भी पहले नाकामयाब रिश्ते के बाद बसा चुके हैं दूसरा घर

24 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड डीवा दिया मिर्जा ने 15 फरवरी को बिजनेसमैन वैभव रेखी से शादी कर ली थी। इससे पहले दिया ने साल 2014 में अपने बिजनेस पार्टनर साहिल संघा से शादी की थी जिनसे उन्होंने 2019 में तलाक ले लिया था। दिया से पहले भी कई सेलेब्स पहली शादी टूटने के बाद दूसरी शादी कर अपनी खुशहाल जिंदगी जी रहे हैं। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो सेलेब्स-

आमिर खान- किरण राव

बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट कहे जाने वाले आमिर खान ने साल 1986 में रीना दत्ता से शादी की थी जिनसे दोनों को जुनैद और ईरा दो बच्चे हैं। साल 2002 में आमिर खान ने रीना को तलाक दे दिया जिसके बाद बच्चों की कस्टडी मां को मिली। पहली पत्नी से तलाक के बाद आमिर खान ने अपनी फिल्म लगान की असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर किरण राव से शादी कर दी। साल 2011 में किरण सरोगेसी की मदद से आजाद राव खान की मां बनी हैं। दोनों एक परफेक्ट कपल की तरह जिंदगी गुजार रहे हैं।

सैफ अली खान- करीना कपूर खान

पटोदी खानदान के नवाबजादे सैफ अली खान ने साल 1991 में कुछ मुलाकातों के बाद ही उस समय की पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस अमृता सिंह से शादी कर ली थी। दोनों के दो बच्चे सारा अली खान और इब्राहिम हैं। शादी के कुछ ही सालों बाद दोनों 2004 में अलग हो गए। इसके बाद साल 2012 में सैफ अली खान ने बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर खान से शादी की थी। दोनों का एक चार साल का बेटा तैमूर है। जल्द ही करीना दूसरी बार मां बनने वाली हैं।

अर्जुन रामपाल- गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियाड्स

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल ने साल 1998 में फॉर्मर मिस इंडिया और सुपरमॉडल मेहर जेसिया से शादी की थी। दोनों की दो बेटियां हैं। शादी के 20 साल बाद साल 2018 में कपल ने अलग होने की घोषणा की थी जिसके बाद 2019 में बांद्रा फैमिली कोर्ट से उन्हें तलाक मिला था। तलाक से पहले ही अर्जुन रामपाल ने अप्रैल में अनाउंस किया था कि उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियाड्स मां बनने वाली हैं। जिसके बाद जुलाई में उनके घर बेटे का जन्म हुआ था।

संजय दत्त- मान्यता दत्त

संजय दत्त की पर्सनल लाइफ कई कारणों से चर्चा में रही है जिसका एक कारण है उनके रिलेशन। संजय दत्त ने एक्ट्रेस टीना मुनीम से ब्रेकअप के बाद साल 1987 में एक्ट्रेस रिचा शर्मा से शादी की थी। दोनों की एक बेटी तृषाला दत्त भी है। कुछ ही सालों बाद 1996 में रिचा की ब्रेन ट्यूमर से मौत हो गई जिसके दो साल बाद संजय ने मॉडल रिया पिल्लई से शादी की थी। दोनों की शादी लंबी नहीं चल पाई और कपल ने साल 2008 में तलाक लिया और इसी साल संजय ने मान्यता दत्त से गोवा में रजिस्टर मैरिज कर ली। दोनों के जुड़वां बच्चे भी हैं।

कल्कि कोचलिन- गाई हर्शबर्ग

एक्ट्रेस कल्कि कोचलिन ने साल 2011 में फिल्ममेकर अनुराग कश्यप से शादी के दो साल बाद ही अलग होने की अनाउंसमेंट की थी। जिसके बाद साल 2015 में दोनों का तलाक हो गया। साल 2019 में कल्कि ने अनाउंस किया कि वो अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड गाई हर्शबर्ग के बच्चे की मां बनने वाली हैं। 7 फरवरी 2020 को एक्ट्रेस मां बनी हैं।

करण सिंह ग्रोवर- बिपाशा बासु

करण सिंह ग्रोवर ने 2002 में श्रद्धा निगम से शादी की थी जिसके 10 महीने में ही दोनों ने तलाक ले लिया था। इसके बाद साल 2012 में एक्टर ने एक्ट्रेस जैनिफर विंगेट से शादी की थी। शादी के दो साल बाद दोनों ने तलाक ले लिया था। बाद में करण ने बॉलीवुड डेब्यू के बाद एक्ट्रेस बिपाशा बासु से साल 2016 में शादी कर ली। दोनों एक हैप्पी कपल की तरह लाइफ बिता रहे हैं।

