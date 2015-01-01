पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dia Mirza Said It's Extremely Bizarre To See 50 year old Actors Being Cast Opposite 19 year old Actresses In Male Dominated Industry

इंडस्ट्री का ट्रेंड:दीया मिर्जा बोलीं- 50 साल के एक्टर 19 साल की एक्ट्रेसेस के साथ काम करते हैं क्योंकि वे अपनी शेल्फ लाइफ बढ़ाना चाहते हैं

एक घंटा पहले
दीया मिर्जा बॉलीवुड की टैलेंटेड एक्ट्रेसेस में से एक हैं। दीया ने ओटीटी पर वीमन सेंट्रिक कंटेंट और एक्टर्स के एज गैप पर अपनी राय व्यक्त की। दीया ने कहा कि यह बहुत अजीब है कि 50 साल का एक्टर 19 साल की एक्ट्रेस के साथ काम कर रहा है। बड़ी उम्र के एक्टर अपनी शेल्फ लाइफ बढ़ाने कम उम्र की एक्ट्रेसेस के साथ कास्ट किया जाना पसंद करते हैं।

मेल डोमिनेटिंग है इंडस्ट्री-दीया
दीया ने कहा- मुझे लगता है कि फीमेल एक्ट्रेस के लिए कहानियों और अवसरों की भरमार है। अब पहले से ज्यादा वीमन रिप्रजेंटेटिव हैं। हमारे पास अब पहले से ज्यादा वीमन डायरेक्टर्स, डीओपी और एडिटर्स हैं। हालांकि हम अब भी बहुत पीछे है, लेकिन यह उस टाइम से कहीं ज्यादा है जब मैंने काम करना शुरू किया था। यह सब ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म के आने के बाद से ही संभव हो सका है। मेल डोमिनेटिंग इंडस्ट्री में फीमेल्स के लिए कई गुना अवसर बढ़ गए हैं और मैं इसके लिए OTT की आभारी हूं।

बड़ी उम्र की फीमेल एक्ट्रेस के लिए मुश्किलें हैं
बूढ़े हो रहे एक्टर्स अभी भी फिल्म में लीड रोल निभाते हैं जबकि उम्रदराज हो रही एक्ट्रेस के साथ ऐसा नहीं है। दीया कहती हैं- “मुझे उम्मीद है कि अब एक्ट्रेसेस को बढ़ती उम्र के बावजूद लीड रोल करने से नहीं रोका जा सकता, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सच यह है कि उनके लिए उतनी कहानियां नहीं लिखी जाती हैं, जितना कि पुरुषों के लिए। एक बूढ़े आदमी को युवा रोल निभाते देखना और भी दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।

दीया कहती हैं- “सुंदरता को हमेशा युवा अवस्था से जोड़ा जाता है। मुझे लगता है कि इसलिए युवा चेहरों को कास्ट किया जाता है। नीना गुप्ता इसका अपवाद हैं। उन्होंने खुद से कहा है कि मैं एक एक्टर हूं और मुझे अपने काम से प्यार है। कृपया मुझे कास्ट करें। शुक्र है कुछ फिल्ममेकर्स ने उन्हें लीड रोल में कास्ट करने का फैसला किया, जिससे उन्होंने अपनी उम्र को हरा दिया। लेकिन ऐसी कई एक्ट्रेसेस हैं जो संघर्ष कर रही हैं और उन्हें नहीं लिया जा रहा है क्योंकि उनके लिए कोई कहानी नहीं लिखी जा रही है।”

