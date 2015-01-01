पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंडरटेकर का रिटायरमेंट:खिलाड़ियों का खिलाड़ी फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार से लड़ने वाले अंडरटेकर नहीं ब्रायन ली थे, लिफ्ट करने पर अक्षय हुए थे चोटिल

3 मिनट पहले
WWE चैम्पियन अंडर टेकर ने रेसलिंग से अपने रिटायरमेंट की घोषणा की है। जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अक्षय कुमार और उनकी फाइट की वीडियो क्लिप शेयर कर रह हैं, लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि खिलाड़ियों का खिलाड़ी फिल्म के उस स्पेशल फाइट सीन में अंडरटेकर थे ही नहीं। वह ब्रायन ली था जिसे अंडरटेकर मार्क कॉलअवे के टेम्परेरी रिप्लेसमेंट थे। उन्हें 'अंडरटेकर इंपर्सनेटर' का टैग मिला था और इस तरह उन्होंने बॉलीवुड फिल्म हासिल की।

इस फिल्म के सीन के दौरान अक्षय कुमार ने ब्रायन ली को उठाया था, जिससे उनकी पीठ में चोट आ गई थी। इसके बाद वे कुछ समय तक हॉस्पिटलाइज भी रहे थे। यह पहली फिल्म थी, जिसमें कोई WWF रेसलर बॉलीवुड मूवी में दिखाई दिया था।

ब्रायन 8 महीने तक थे अंडरटेकर का रिप्लेसमेंट
विंस मैकमोहन ही ब्रायन ली को WWF में लाए थे, उस समय इसे वर्ल्ड वाइड फेडरेशन कहा जाता था। ब्रायन चोटिल मार्क का एक रिप्लेसमेंट थे। वे करीब 8 महीने तक रिंग से दूर थे। इतना ही नहीं जब मार्क अपनी चोट से उबर गए, तो उन्होंने ब्रायन से भी मुकाबला किया और WWF से रिटायर हुए। ब्रायन तब SMW और ECW जैसी फाइट्स का हिस्सा थे, जहां उन्होंने टॉमी ड्रीमर का मुकाबला किया था।

अंडरटेकर और ब्रायन थे दोस्त
IMDB के अनुसार ब्रायन 1993 में अंडरटेकर की शादी में बेस्ट मैन भी बने थे। फिल्म के लिए टोरंटो कनाडा में उनके पास अंडरटेकर की कॉस्ट्यूम उस वक्त मौजूद थी। यह WWE और WWF के कन्सेंट के बिना हुआ था। लोगों को उस वक्त यही लगा था कि अंडरटेकर ही फिल्म में थे। हालांकि सालों बाद पर्सनल कारणों के चलते ब्रायन और अंडरटेकर की दोस्ती टूट गई थी।

