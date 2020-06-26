दैनिक भास्करJun 26, 2020, 12:48 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' 24 जुलाई को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज होगी। इस बात की घोषणा होने के बाद फिल्म के निर्देशक मुकेश छाबड़ा ने अपने दिवंगत दोस्त के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर एक इमोशनल नोट शेयर किया। जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि सुशांत ने हर वक्त में मेरा साथ दिया और मैंने कभी ये नहीं सोचा था कि मैं उनके बिना इस फिल्म को रिलीज करूंगा।
मुकेश छाबड़ा ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, 'सुशांत सिर्फ निर्देशक के रूप में मेरी पहली फिल्म का हीरो ही नहीं था, बल्कि वो एक प्यारा दोस्त भी था, जिसने हर अच्छे और बुरे वक्त में मेरा साथ दिया। 'काई पो चे' से लेकर 'दिल बेचारा' तक हम बेहद करीबी रहे।'
'कई सपने साथ मिलकर देखे थे'
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'उसने मुझसे वादा किया था कि मेरी पहली फिल्म जरूर करेगा। हमने साथ मिलकर कई सारी योजनाएं बनाई थीं, कई सारे सपने एकसाथ मिलकर देखे थे, लेकिन मैंने कभी ये नहीं सोचा था कि मैं उनके बिना इस फिल्म को रिलीज करूंगा।'
'उन्होंने हमेशा भरपूर प्यार बरसाया'
छाबड़ा के मुताबिक, 'उनका और उनकी प्रतिभा का जश्न मनाने का इससे बेहतर तरीका कोई और नहीं हो सकता। इस फिल्म को बनाते वक्त उन्होंने मुझ पर हमेशा ढेर सारा प्यार बरसाया और अब भी उनका प्यार हमारा मार्गदर्शन करेगा, क्योंकि अब हम इसे रिलीज करेंगे।'
'आपको आशीर्वाद देते हुए देख रहा हूं'
आखिरी में उन्होंने लिखा, 'और मुझे इस बात की खुशी है कि प्रोड्यूसर्स इसे सबको उपलब्ध करा रहे हैं। मैं कल्पनाओं में आपको अपनी सुंदर मुस्कान के साथ ऊपर से हमें आशीर्वाद देते हुए देख रहा हूं। आपको प्यार।'
सुशांत को प्यारे भाई की तरह बताया था
इससे पहले 15 जून को मुकेश ने सुशांत के लिए एक नोट में लिखा था, 'सुशांत मेरे लिए भाई की तरह था, ये बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण और दिल तोड़ने वाला है, यहां तक कि मैं इसे शब्दों में भी व्यक्त नहीं कर सकता। सुशांत एक कम बोलने वाला लेकिन वास्तव में बुद्धिमान और शब्दों के परे प्रतिभाशाली था।'
'इंडस्ट्री ने एक रत्न, एक अपूरणीय रत्न खो दिया। मैं बहुत दुखी हैं और मुझे गहरा झटका लगा है। मुझे अब भी इस पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है, हमारी अंतहीन बातचीत अचानक समाप्त हो गई है। मुझे आशा है कि आप एक बेहतर जगह पर हो मेरे भाई, मैं हमेशा आपको याद करूंगा और प्यार करूंगा। मेरा भाई।'
एआर रहमान ने भी सुशांत को याद किया
'दिल बेचारा' की ओटीटी स्ट्रीमिंग तय होने के साथ ही फिल्म के म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर एआर रहमान ने भी सुशांत को याद करते हुए फिल्म का पोस्टर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। रहमान ने लिखा, 'दिवंगत सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की विरासत का जश्न जो सभी के दिल में रहेगा और हमेशा पलता बढ़ता रहेगा। 24 जुलाई से #दिल बेचारा सभी के लिए डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार पर रहेगी।'
लोग बिना किसी शुल्क के देख सकेंगे फिल्म
कास्टिंग डायरेक्टर से फिल्म निर्देशक बने मुकेश छाबड़ा की यह पहली फिल्म है। इस फिल्म में 'रॉकस्टार' फेम संजना सांघी बतौर लीड एक्ट्रेस नजर आएंगी। फिल्म की रिलीज के बारे में बताते हुए संजना ने लिखा, 'सुशांत के प्यार और सिनेमा के प्रति उनके प्यार के लिए यह फिल्म सभी सब्सक्राइबर्स और नॉन-सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए उपलब्ध रहेगी।' इसका मतलब ये हुआ कि इसे देखने के लिए यूजर्स को सिर्फ डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार एप डाउनलोड करना होगा और वे बिना किसी शुल्क के इस फिल्म को देख सकेंगे।
हॉटस्टार ने लिखा था- सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की विरासत का जश्न
हॉटस्टार प्लस डिज्नी ने फिल्म की रिलीज डेट का ऐलान करते हुए गुरुवार को लिखा था, 'एक कहानी प्यार, उम्मीद और अंतहीन यादों की। दिवंगत सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की विरासत का जश्न, जो सभी के मन में हमेशा रहेगी और सबका प्यार पाता रहेगा। #दिल बेचारा सभी के लिए 24 जुलाई को आ रही है।'
