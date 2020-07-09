View this post on Instagram

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛

