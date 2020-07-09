Change Cookies Settings

सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म / संजना को याद आया शूटिंग का पहला दिन, बोलीं-'मेरी जिंदगी इस दिन के बाद एक सेकंड के लिए भी पहले जैसी नहीं रही'

Dil Bechara Star Sanjana Sanghi Celebrates 2 Years Of First Shooting Day With Late Sushant Singh Rajput
X
Dil Bechara Star Sanjana Sanghi Celebrates 2 Years Of First Shooting Day With Late Sushant Singh Rajput

दैनिक भास्कर

Jul 09, 2020, 06:42 PM IST

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर को फैन्स का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। सभी 24 जुलाई को फिल्म के ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस बीच फिल्म की लीड एक्ट्रेस संजना संघी ने सुशांत के साथ शूटिंग के कुछ अनसीन मोमेंट्स सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए हैं।

संजना ने कुछ फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, '2 साल पहले आज ही के दिन यानी 9 जुलाई, 2018 को जमशेदपुर में शूटिंग शुरू हुई थी। कीजी और मैनी कैमरे के सामने आए थे। मेरी जिंदगी इस दिन के बाद एक सेकंड के लिए भी पहले जैसी नहीं रही।' 

'कीजी और मैनी को लगता था कि उनके प्यार से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं लेकिन आप लोगों ने जो प्यार हमें दिया है, उसके लिए शब्द नहीं है। दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर के साथ प्यार करने, रोने और हंसने के लिए शुक्रिया। लेकिन पिक्चर? अभी बाकी है।' संजना की यह डेब्यू फिल्म है। फिल्म में संजना कीजी और सुशांत मैनी के किरदार में दिखेंगे।

View this post on Instagram

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi | Kizie Basu (@sanjanasanghi96) on Jul 9, 2020 at 2:06am PDT

मुकेश छाबड़ा भी यादों में खोए: संजना के अलावा उधर फिल्म के डायरेक्टर मुकेश छाबड़ा भी यादों में खो गए। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 9 जुलाई, को पूरे दो साल पहले आज ही के दिन जमशेदपुर में फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू हुई थी! सब बदल गया।दिल बेचारा से मुकेश अपना डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं।

मुकेश सुशांत के करीबी दोस्तों में से एक थे। वह सुशांत की मौत की खबर सुनकर सबसे पहले उनके घर पहुंचे थे। सुशांत की मौत के बाद उन्हें याद करते हुए मुकेश ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था,'सुशांत मेरे लिए भाई जैसा था। जो भी हुआ वो बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है जिसे मैं शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकता।'   

मुकेश ने आगे लिखा था, 'सुशांत इंट्रोवर्ट थे लेकिन वह बेहद होशियार और टैलेंटेड थे। इंडस्ट्री ने ऐसा रत्न खो दिया है जिसकी कमी कभी पूरी नहीं की जा सकेगी। मैं बेहद शॉक में हूं। अब तक यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा। हमारी कभी न खत्म होने वाली बातें हमेशा के लिए बंद हो गईं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि तुम अब बेहतर जगह पर होगे मेरे भाई, तुम्हें हमेशा मिस करूंगा, लव यू। मेरा भाई।' 

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें