Jul 09, 2020
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर को फैन्स का जबरदस्त रिस्पॉन्स मिला है। सभी 24 जुलाई को फिल्म के ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज होने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस बीच फिल्म की लीड एक्ट्रेस संजना संघी ने सुशांत के साथ शूटिंग के कुछ अनसीन मोमेंट्स सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए हैं।
संजना ने कुछ फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, '2 साल पहले आज ही के दिन यानी 9 जुलाई, 2018 को जमशेदपुर में शूटिंग शुरू हुई थी। कीजी और मैनी कैमरे के सामने आए थे। मेरी जिंदगी इस दिन के बाद एक सेकंड के लिए भी पहले जैसी नहीं रही।'
'कीजी और मैनी को लगता था कि उनके प्यार से बढ़कर कुछ नहीं लेकिन आप लोगों ने जो प्यार हमें दिया है, उसके लिए शब्द नहीं है। दिल बेचारा के ट्रेलर के साथ प्यार करने, रोने और हंसने के लिए शुक्रिया। लेकिन पिक्चर? अभी बाकी है।' संजना की यह डेब्यू फिल्म है। फिल्म में संजना कीजी और सुशांत मैनी के किरदार में दिखेंगे।
Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? 💔 @castingchhabra 🌍💛
मुकेश छाबड़ा भी यादों में खोए: संजना के अलावा उधर फिल्म के डायरेक्टर मुकेश छाबड़ा भी यादों में खो गए। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 9 जुलाई, को पूरे दो साल पहले आज ही के दिन जमशेदपुर में फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू हुई थी! सब बदल गया।दिल बेचारा से मुकेश अपना डायरेक्टोरियल डेब्यू करने जा रहे हैं।
9th July, today we complete exactly 2 years from when we started shoot in Jamshedpur ! Sab badal gaya— Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 9, 2020
मुकेश सुशांत के करीबी दोस्तों में से एक थे। वह सुशांत की मौत की खबर सुनकर सबसे पहले उनके घर पहुंचे थे। सुशांत की मौत के बाद उन्हें याद करते हुए मुकेश ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था,'सुशांत मेरे लिए भाई जैसा था। जो भी हुआ वो बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है जिसे मैं शब्दों में बयां नहीं कर सकता।'
मुकेश ने आगे लिखा था, 'सुशांत इंट्रोवर्ट थे लेकिन वह बेहद होशियार और टैलेंटेड थे। इंडस्ट्री ने ऐसा रत्न खो दिया है जिसकी कमी कभी पूरी नहीं की जा सकेगी। मैं बेहद शॉक में हूं। अब तक यकीन नहीं कर पा रहा। हमारी कभी न खत्म होने वाली बातें हमेशा के लिए बंद हो गईं। मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि तुम अब बेहतर जगह पर होगे मेरे भाई, तुम्हें हमेशा मिस करूंगा, लव यू। मेरा भाई।'
Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words.The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. ❤️मेरा भाई
