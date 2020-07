View this post on Instagram

Phone rings.. Farah: haan Mukesh, bol Mukesh: Didi, I'm making my first film with Sushant, it's the Hindi remake of the Fault in Our Stars and I want you to choreograph a song in it. Farah: okay, send me the song. Mukesh: but Didi your commercial fees? Farah: Mukesh song toh bhejo pehle Mukesh: Sends song Farah: Baap re! The song is really good Mukesh. Let's do the entire song in one take, it's Sushant he will pull it off really well. Mukesh: but Didi how much will you charge? Farah: tu pagal hai kya Mukesh? It's your first film, it'll be a blessing from me, tu bhai hai mera, shut up and tell your Producers that I am doing it for you and Sushant Mukesh: WHATTTTT... Thank you Didi, love you Farah : Chal Iove you, bye, main kaam kar rahi hoon And just like that, Bollywood's best Choreographer made #DilBechara's title track happen and how. Presenting the magic of Sushant and the magic of the maestro A.R. Rahman to you. Amazing lyrics by ‪Amitabh Bhattacharya‬, absolutely can't wait for your reactions. @farahkhankunder @foxstarhindi @arrahman @sanjanasanghi96 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @sahilvaid24 @sonymusicindia

