कंगना V/S दिलजीत:रिहाना के लिए दिलजीत दोसांझ ने रिलीज किया गाना 'रिरि', कंगना रनोट से फिर छिड़ी सोशल मीडिया वॉर

एक घंटा पहले
इंटरनेशनल पॉप स्टार रिहाना ने भारत में चल रहे किसान अंदोलन के समर्थन में एक पोस्ट सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया था। इसके बाद रिहाना के किसान अंदोलन का सपोर्ट करने पर दिलजीत दोसांझ ने उनके सम्मान में गाना 'रिरि-रिहाना' (RiRi-Rihanna) रिलीज किया। इस बात की जानकारी दिलजीत ने खुद सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर दी। दिलजीत के रिहाना के लिए यह गाना रिलीज करने पर कंगना रनोट भड़क गईं और उन पर निशाना साधा। इसके बाद दिलजीत-कंगना के बीच एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर वॉर छिड़ गई। दोनों ने कई पोस्ट शेयर कर एक-दूसरे को खूब खरी-खोटी सुनाई।

दिलजीत के इस गाने पर कंगना ने निशाना साधते हुए लिखा, "इसको भी अपने 2 रुपये बनाने हैं, ये सब कब से प्लान हो रहा है? एक महीना तो कम से कम लगेगा एक वीडियो के लिए तैयारी करने और उसका अनाउंसमेंट करने में, और लिब्रू चाहता है कि हम यकीन कर लें कि ये सब ऑर्गेनिक है।"

इसके बाद दिलजीत ने कंगना पर पलटवार कर लिखा, "2 रुपये.? अपनी वाली जॉब मुझे मत बताओ। ऐसे गाने तो आधे घंटे में बना लेते हैं हम। तुझ पर बनाने का दिल नहीं करता है। मिनट तो 2 ही लगेंगे। हर जगह तो तुझे बोलना होता है। जा यार बोर ना कर, काम कर अपना।"

कंगना ने जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "मेरा एक ही काम है, देशभक्ति। वही करती हूं सारा दिन। मैं तो वही करूंगी, लेकिन तेरा काम तुझे नहीं करने दूंगी खालिस्तानी। कंगना ने एक दूसरे पोस्ट में लिखा, "तेरी कनाडा गैंग कुछ भी नहीं कर पाएगी। खालिस्तान सिर्फ तुम लोगों के दिमाग की जो खाली जगह है उसका नाम रहेगा। हम इस देश के टुकड़े नहीं होने देंगे, करलो जितने चाहे दंगे और स्ट्राइक।"

फिर दिलजीत ने इसके जवाब में लिखा, "यह देश सिर्फ तेरा नहीं है सबका है भाई। इंडिया हमारा भी है भाई। तू जा यार, बोर न कर।" इस पर फिर पलटवार कर कंगना ने कहा, "देश सिर्फ भारतियों का है, खालिस्तानियों का नहीं। बोल तू खालिस्तानी नहीं है। बोल तू कि जिन खालिस्तानियों ने आंदोलन में हिस्सा लिया, उनकी निंदा करता है। अगर तू ये बोलता है तो मैं माफी मांग लूंगी और तुझे सच्चा देशभक्त समझ लूंगी। जल्दी बोल, मैं इंतजार कर रही हूं।"

कंगना की इस बात पर दिलजीत ने भड़कते हुए लिखा, "मैं भारत के साथ हूं। जब भी कोई गलत काम करेगा वह सरकार देखेगी। यह उनका काम है। तू या मैं थोड़ी डिसाइड करेंगे।" कंगना ने फिर इसका जवाब देते हुए लिखा, "मुझे पता है कि तू कभी नहीं बोलेगा कि तू खालिस्तानी नहीं है। यह सबके देखने के लिए है, भेड़ की खाल में भेड़िए।" दोनों के बीच ये घमासान रिहाना के किसान आंदोलन को सपोर्ट करने के बाद शुरू हुआ।

