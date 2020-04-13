View this post on Instagram

#LockdownRescues Compassion wins during COVID 19 as Mumbaikars turn wildlife protectors A big shout out to Disha Patani ma'am for rescuing an injured Back Kite lying on the street. After providing the bird with food, she rushed the bird to our Hon. Wildlife Vet Dr. Rina Dev's clinic. The distressed bird's wing had two fractures leading to severe pain, trauma and dehydration. Once stabilized, the bird will be undergoing a major orthopaedic surgery to repair its wing post which we at RAWW will be initiating its rehabilitation. We hope he makes it back to the wild and would like to thank Ms Patani immensely for the compassion that she has shown in such difficult times. While there's been a lot of stories around that will let you down amid the lockdown but this entire period has also brought in the best in people from all walks of life. This display of compassion reflects our city and country's spirit to fight back during the pandemic. And how can we leave our animals and birds behind? #Lockdown #Rescues #CounteringCorona #Covid19 #DishaPatani #DrRinaDev #BlackKite #Rescue #Treatment #Rehab #RAWW #kite #fly #corona #Rescue #Conserve #Coexist @drrinadevexoticvet @dr_ranimariathomas @raww_sharma @dishapatani

