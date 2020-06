View this post on Instagram

The song Honey Honey which had started my journey into Bollywood had been composed by Sajid-Wajid.... Today as we lost Wajid bhai deeply feel the loss of this talented artist 😔 & beautiful soul #ripwajidkhan

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) on Jun 1, 2020 at 3:35am PDT