दिवाली 2020:अमिताभ बच्चन, सलमान खान से लेकर करीना कपूर तक, बॉलीवुड सितारों ने खास अंदाज में दी फैंस को दिवाली की बधाइयां

इस साल दिवाली का त्यौहार पिछले सभी सालों से जरा हटके होने वाला है। जहां हर बार बॉलीवुड के सितारे अपने घरों में आलीशान पार्टी देकर त्यौहार मनाते थे वहीं इस साल कोरोना के चलते हर किसी ने आम सेलिब्रेशन कर परिवार के साथ दिवाली मनाने का निर्णय किया है। इसी के साथ सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने सभी फैंस को दिवाली की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं भी दी हैं।

बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ट्विटर के जरिए अपने प्रशंसकों को दिवाली की बधाई दी है। इसके साथ बिग बी ने गुड न्यूज शेयर करते हुए बताया कि राम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या में 5, 84,872 दीये जलाए जाने से नया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड कायम हुआ है।

परिवार के साथ मनेगी करीना की दिवाली

करीना कपूर ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से पति सैफ अली खान और बेटे तैमूर के साथ एक खूबसूरत बूमरैंग वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें प्रेगनेंट करीना अपने परिवार के साथ सिगड़ी का लुत्फ उठाती नजर आ रही हैं। साथ ही एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, 'आप सभी को दिवाली की शुभकामना, खुश रहिए, सुरक्षित रहिए'।

सलमान खान इन दिनों रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। एक्टर ने शो के सेट पर भी दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन किया है। इस दौरान सलमान खान ने लाल रंग का प्रिंटेड ट्रेडिशनल कुर्ता पजामा पहना था। साथ ही एक्टर ने बधाई देते हुए लिखा, 'आप सभी को दिवाली और समृद्ध नए साल की शुभकामनाएं। सुरक्षित रहें'।

डिंपल गर्ल प्रीति जिंटा ने ट्विटर अकाउंट से अपनी ट्रेडिशनल लुक में पूजा की थाली पकड़े हुए एक खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर की है। इसके साथ फैंस को बधाई देते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, 'आप सभी को हैप्पी धनतेरस, हैप्पी दिवाली और हैप्पी न्यू ईयर। ये त्यौहार की रोशनी हमारी जिंदगी और अंधेरों में उजाला करे और हर किसी की जिंदगी में खुशियां और समृद्धि दे। लव यू ऑल। हैप्पी दिवाली'।

इन दिनों जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए मसीहा बने सोनू सूद ने लोगों से दिवाली पर दूसरों की खुशियों का कारण बनने की अपील की है। एक्टर लिखते हैं, 'किसी की दिवाली हैप्पी बनाइए, यही दिवाली की बधाई देने का सही तरीका है'।

