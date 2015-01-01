पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Diwali Celebration: During The Shooting Of Bhoot Police In Dharamshala, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline And Arjun Kapoor Did Diwali Party , Pregnant Kareena And Malaika Accompany

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिवाली 2020 सेलिब्रेशन:भूत पुलिस की शूटिंग के दौरान सैफ, जैकलीन और अर्जुन ने की धर्मशाला में दिवाली पार्टी, साथ देने पहुंची प्रेगनेंट करीना और मलाइका

24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सैफ अली खान इन दिनों हिमाचल प्रदेश के धर्मशाला में अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान प्रेगनेंट करीना और बेटे तैमूर ने भी उन्हें कंपनी दी है। परिवार के साथ हिमाचल खूबसूरत वादियों का लुत्फ उठाते हुए सैफ और करीना ने शनिवार को एक छोटा सा दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन रखा था जिसमें बेस्ट फ्रेंड मलाइका अरोड़ा और जैकलीन फर्नांडिस भी शामिल हुई थीं।

करीना कपूर खान ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक बूमरैंग वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो सैफ और तैमूर के साथ बोनफायर के मजे लेती नजर आ रही हैं। इसके साथ एक्ट्रेस ने अपने फैंस को दिवाली की शुभकामना दी है। इसके बाद करीना ने अपनी इंस्टा स्टोरी से मलाइका के साथ दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीर भी शेयर की है।

सामने आई तस्वीरों में करीना सफेद रंग के कुर्ते और लाल शॉल में कंफर्टेबल नजर आ रही हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ मलाइका अरोड़ा ने गोल्डन रंग की डिजाइनर साड़ी के ऊपर स्टाइलिश टॉप पहन कर अपना दिवाली लुक तैयार किया है। लगातार अपने हिमाचल टूर की तस्वीरें शेयर कर रही हैं जिसमें कभी सैफ धर्मशाला की ठंडी सुबह एंजॉय कर रहे हैं तो कभी बोनफायर।

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड अर्जुन से मिलने पहुंचीं मलाइका अरोड़ा

अपकमिंग फिल्म भूत पुलिस की शूटिंग के लिए सैफ अली खान, यामी गौतम, जैकलीन फर्नांडिस और अर्जुन कपूर कुछ दिनों पहले ही हिमाचल रवाना हुए थे। जिसके बाद करीना कपूर और मलाइका भी उनका साथ देने पहुंची थीं। मलाइका ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से सैफ, जैकलीन और करीना के साथ कुछ तस्वीरें भी शेयर की हैं। धर्मशाला के बाद मलाइका मैक्लोडगंज भी पहुंची हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें