#Exclusive #Breaking | TIMES NOW accesses more incriminating 'drug chats'. 5 top Bollywood personalities have been named.



'N' to 'J': Get me some nice MD.

'J' to 'S': Sending across CBD oil.

'D' to 'K': Do you have 'maal'?



Swati & Siddhant with details. | #BollywoodDrugList pic.twitter.com/ZNQO67U67N