'द रॉक' की फैमिली में कोरोना:'जुमांजी' के एक्टर ड्वेन जॉनसन पत्नी और 2 और 4 साल की बेटियों समेत हुए थे संक्रमित,बोले - यह मेरे लिए सबसे चुनौतीपूर्ण वक्त था

Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ 🖤 #controlthecontrollables

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 2, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT