टॉप्स ग्रुप मामला:175 करोड़ की मनी लॉन्डरिंग मामले में ईडी ने अरमान जैन को दूसरा समन भेजा, बुधवार को देनी होगी हाजिरी

18 मिनट पहले
कपूर खानदान की बेटी रीमा जैन के बेटे अरमान की मुश्किलें कम होती नहीं लग रही हैं।प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) ने उन्हें टॉप्स ग्रुप से जुड़े 175 करोड़ के मनी लॉन्डरिंग केस में दूसरा समन भेजा है। इससे पहले भी अरमान को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया गया था लेकिन वे नहीं पहुंचे थे।

अरमान पर शिकंजा क्यों ?
जांच एजेंसी अरमान जैन के घर पर भी छापा मार चुकी है, जहां वे पत्नी अनीशा मल्होत्रा, मां रीमा जैन और अन्य सदस्यों के साथ रहते हैं। मामले में उनका नाम शिवसेना विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक के बेटे विहंग के साथ उनकी गहरी दोस्ती की वजह से आया।विहंग की इस मामले में दो बार जांच हो चुकी है। विहंग के साथ वाॅट्स ऐप चैट से कुछ जानकारी सामने आई है जिसके बारे में ईडी को अरमान से पूछताछ करने वाली है।

ये है घोटाले का पूरा मामला
पिछले साल मुंबई पुलिस की आर्थिक अपराध शाखा द्वारा टॉप्स ग्रुप के पूर्व कर्मचारियों की शिकायत पर कंपनी के प्रमोटर राहुल नंदा सहित 11 लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की गई है। इसी FIR के आधार पर ED ने इंफोर्समेंट केस इंफर्मेशन रिपोर्ट (ECIR) दर्ज की। 28 अक्टूबर 2020 को दर्ज हुई FIR के मुताबिक टॉप्स ग्रुप ने मुंबई मेट्रोपॉलिटन रीजन डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (MMRDA) को 175 करोड़ रुपए का चूना लगाया है।

ईडी ने 24 नवंबर को 10 जगहों पर छापे मारे थे, जिसमें मुंबई और ठाणे में सरनाईक, उनके करीबियों के घर और कार्यालय शामिल थे।

मामा के निधन वाले दिन ही हुई रेड
ईडी ने अरमान के घर रेड की थी उस दिन उन्हें कुछ कागजात मिले थे। इसलिए 11 फरवरी को अरमान को समन देकर सुबह 10 बजे बुलाया था, लेकिन अरमान ने निजी कारणों के चलते हाजिरी नहीं दी थी। जिसके चलते उन्हें दोबारा समन दिया गया। अरमान दिवंगत शो मैन राजकपूर की बेटी रीमा के बेटे हैं। जब ईडी अरमान के घर पर थी तभी उनके मामा राजीव कपूर के निधन की खबर आई थी।

