20 years today to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi...! I remember sitting nervously in front of Sameer Sir and Tarun pitching ‘Kyunki...’ to them. Telling them ‘saas-bahu’ drama could work...and that we were willing to do it in 1lac. Then Tarun called my mum & said ‘I’m calling to negotiate’... my mum said ‘No no, we can’t do it in under a lac...’ and he responded saying ‘Sameer Nair has said we will give you 1.40lac for it...pls spend on this show!’ 😀 Never has it happened that a channel has negotiated and given more money because they wanted better quality. But that was the conviction and backing the channel gave us. For the 1st time a daily soap was on prime time and went onto make history, as we know it. Immense gratitude to Sameer sir, Tarun Katiyal, the entire cast & crew behind Kyunki, Monisha, and StarPlus! 🙏🏻❤️ @sameern @tarunkatial07 @smritiiraniofficial @monishasinghkatial @starplus

