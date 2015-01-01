पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एकता की शादी के कयास:45 साल की एकता कपूर ने दोस्त तनवीर बुकवाला के साथ सेल्फी शेयर कर बनाया सस्पेंस, कहा-जल्द सबको सब बताएंगे

टेलीविजन क्वीन और प्रोड्यूसर एकता कपूर की एक सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट ने उनकी शादी की खबरों को हवा दे दी है। एकता ने सोशल मीडिया पर दोस्त तनवीर बुकवाला के साथ एक सेल्फी शेयर करते हुए लिखा है-और हम यहां हैं! जल्द ही आप सबको सब बताएंगे!!!''

एकता द्वारा शेयर की गई इस फोटो पर तनवीर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा, यह दोस्ती को रिश्तेदारी में बदलने का वक्त आ चुका है। तनवीर का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट एकता के साथ उनकी फोटोज से भरा हुआ है। दोनों की बॉन्डिंग देख ये कयास लगने लगे हैं कि शायद ये दोनों शादी करने वाले हैं हालांकि अभी इन दोनों ने ही अपने रिश्ते को लेकर कोई ऑफिशियल अनाउंसमेंट नहीं किया है।

एकता के साथ काम कर चुके हैं तनवीर

तनवीर पेशे से ऑथर हैं और डिंग एंटरटेनमेंट के फाउंडर भी हैं। एकता के साथ उन्होंने वेब शो 'फितरत' के लिए कॉलाबेरेट किया था। 2019 में शो की लॉन्चिंग के मौके पर एकता ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ पर कहा था कि वह जहां हैं बेहद खुश हैं और उन्हें ये बात समझ नहीं आती कि खुश रहने के लिए लोग शादी पर ही क्यों डिपेंड हो जाते हैं।

एकता ने ये भी कहा था कि लोग उन्हें सलाह देते हैं कि करियर तो ठीक है लेकिन अब शादी कर लो ताकि खुश रह सको। एकता ने कहा-मैं खुश रहने के लिए किसी दूसरे व्यक्ति पर निर्भर नहीं रह सकती। अगर किसी को जिंदगी में लाना है तो उसका फैसला केवल मेरा होगा।

सरोगेसी से बनी हैं मां

45 साल की एकता ने भले ही शादी नहीं की है लेकिन जनवरी 2019 में वह सरोगेसी के जरिए बेटे की मां बनी थीं। उन्होंने अपने बेटे का नाम रवि रखा था जो कि उनके पिता जितेंद्र का असली नाम है। एकता के भाई तुषार कपूर ने भी शादी नहीं की है। वह सरोगेसी के जरिए बेटे लक्ष्य के पिता बने हैं।

