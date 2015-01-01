पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कौन है ड्रग्स केस में फंसी गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स?:16 साल की उम्र से मॉडलिंग कर रही है अर्जुन रामपाल की लिव-इन पार्टनर गैब्रिएला, बिन शादी के बन चुकी हैं मां

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल की गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स ड्रग्स केस में नाम सामने आने के बाद से चर्चा में हैं। NCB ने पिछले महीने गैब्रिएला डेमेट्रियड्स के भाई अगिसिलाओस को गिरफ्तार किया था। अगिसिलाओस के पास चरस और अल्प्राजोलम टैबलेट मिली थी।

इसके अलावा अर्जुन रामपाल के घर पर छापेमारी के दौरान कुछ प्रतिबंधित दवाएं मिली थीं जिसके बाद अर्जुन और गैब्रिएला को पूछताछ के लिए कई बार NCB ने अपने ऑफिस बुलाया था। ड्रग्स केस में फंसने के कारण अर्जुन के साथ-साथ गैब्रिएला की काफी किरकिरी हुई है। ऐसे में नजर डालते हैं उनकी लाइफ से जुड़े कुछ फैक्ट्स पर…

16 साल की उम्र से मॉडलिंग शुरू की

  • गैब्रिएला का जन्म 7 अप्रैल, 1987 को पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ, साउथ अफ्रीका को हुआ था। वह 33 साल की हैं। उनकी मां आर्टिस्ट थीं और दादी फैब्रिक स्टोर चलाती थीं। उन्हीं से प्रेरणा लेते हुए गैब्रिएला ने फैशन डिजाइनिंग का कोर्स किया। इसी बीच मॉडलिंग में उनका रुझान बढ़ा और उन्होंने 16 साल की उम्र से मॉडलिंग शुरू कर दी।
  • मॉडलिंग असाइनमेंट्स को ढूंढते हुए गैब्रिएला इंडिया आ गईं और यहां उन्होंने कई कंपनियों के विज्ञापन में काम किया। 2009 में गैब्रिएला तब लाइमलाइट में आईं जब उन्होंने ,इस इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग बॉलीवुड जीता। 2012 में वह एफएचएम मैगजीन की कवर गर्ल बनी थीं।
  • गैब्रिएला मलयालम फिल्म रेड वाइन के प्रोमो सॉन्ग में दिखी थीं। इसके अलावा उन्हें सिंगर आदित्य नारायण के गाने तू ही प्यार है के म्यूजिक वीडियो में देखा गया था। गैब्रिएला ने बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'सोनाली केबल' और तेलुगू-तमिल फिल्म 'ओपिरी' में भी काम किया है।

तलाकशुदा अर्जुन के साथ लिव इन में हैं

  • गैब्रिएला अपना क्लोदिंग लेबल 'Deme' चलाती हैं। इसके अलावा वह VRTT Vintage नाम के प्लेटफॉर्म की भी को-ओनर हैं जो कि इस्तेमाल किए गए लग्जरी आइटम्स को खरीदता और बेचता है।
  • 23 अप्रैल, 2019 को बॉलीवुड एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल ने गैब्रिएला से अपने संबंधों का खुलासा करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा था कि वह उनके बच्चे की मां बनने वाली हैं। गैब्रिएला और अर्जुन तकरीबन दो सालों से लिव-इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रहे हैं।
  • गैबिएला और अर्जुन की शादी नहीं हुई है लेकिन दोनों इसी साल जुलाई 2020 में बेटे एरिक के पेरेंट्स बन चुके हैं। गैब्रिएला से पहले अर्जुन मॉडल मेहर जेसिया के पति थे जिनसे उनका तलाक हो गया था।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें