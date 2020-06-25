दैनिक भास्करJun 25, 2020, 02:32 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की बेहतरीन एक्ट्रेस रह चुकीं सुष्मिता सेन एक लंबे अंतराल के बाद फिर अपना एक्टिंग कमबैक कर चुकी हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने हाल ही में डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार की ऑरिजिनल वेब सीरीज आर्या में हाउसवाइफ से डॉन बनने वाली महिला का किरदार निभाया है। 19 जून को रिलीज हुई इस सीरीज के लिए एक्ट्रेस को जमकर तारीफें मिल रही हैं। इसी बीच फैंस का आभार जताने के लिए एक्ट्रेस ने एक लाइव सेशन भी रखा जिसमें उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन भी नजर आए।
सुष्मिता सेन ने फैंस से बातचीत करने के लिए बुधवार को अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर लाइव सेशन रखा। इस दौरान उन्होंने कुछ स्पेशल फैंस को अपने लाइव का हिस्सा भी बनाया और दिलचस्प बातें की। सेशन के दौरान सुष्मिता की एक फैन ने उनके लिए 'बड़े अच्छे लगते हैं' गाने की चंद लाइने सुनाईं। एक्ट्रेस ने तारीफ करते हुए उनसे आगे गाने को कहा मगर फैन ने सुष्मिता से ही गाने को कह दिया। इसके जवाब में एक्ट्रेस ने कहा कि उनके घर में पहले ही दो सिंगर्स मौजूद हैं जिनमें से एक उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन हैं। सुष्मिता की बात सुनकर रोहमन ने लाइव सेशन में आकर सुष्मिता को गाना डेडिकेट किया।
As always you guys fill my heart with blessings!!! 😍❤️🤗 Your faces, those smiles & the genuine love...Another round of making friends...cherished!!!🎵I Love you guys!!! SAVED IT AS PROMISED!!!😉😁❤️💋Until next time #duggadugga #yourstruly #Aarya 😇
इससे पहले भी कई मौकों पर रोहमन को सुष्मिता के लिए गाना गाते देखा जा चुका है। सुष्मिता के कमबैक करने पर भी उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने भावुक नोट के साथ म्यूजिक वीडियो शेयर की थी। इसमें रोहमन ने उनकी सराहना करते हुए गिटार बजाकर गाना गाया था। इसके अलावा दोनों के रोमांटिक वीडियोज भी अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं।
You have a way with me @rohmanshawl ❤️ My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!!👊🤗❤️I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart 😍💋 #Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost ・・・ I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! . Let me give you the back story of this video !! Its from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will Own the character of Aarya ! So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman !! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you everyone for all the positive feed back on AARYA ❤️ . . P.s. Hats off to team Aarya @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @madhvaniram Thank you so much ❤️
सुष्मिता सेन साल 2010 में आई बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'नो प्रोब्लम' में नजर आईं थीं। जिसके बाद अब एक्ट्रेस ने एक्टिंग कमबैक किया है। 'आर्या' में सुष्मिता ने एक हाउसवाइफ से डॉन बनने वालीं महिला का किरदार बखूबी निभाया है। इसमें उनके साथ चंद्रचूर सिंह, नमित दास, सिकंदर खेर और अंकुर भाटिया भी अहम किरदार में हैं। हॉटस्टार पर स्ट्रीम हो रही सीरीज को दर्शकों का अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है।