View this post on Instagram

#AStarIsBorn ⭐️ #HomeJams 🎧 with @faroutakhtar 🎸🎹 shot fabulously by @su_8723 🧡 forgot to mention requested by @payalsinghal the love of my life 💜

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on May 27, 2020 at 5:10am PDT