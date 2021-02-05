पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:सोनू सूद ने पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा-गलत को सही कहोगे तो नींद कैसे आएगी, यूजर बोले-भाई खुलकर बोला करो; आपको डर कैसा

पिछले कुछ दिनों से किसान आंदोलन को लेकर देश-विदेश से कई सेलिब्रिटीज के सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं। हाल ही में अब एक्टर सोनू सूद ने एक पोस्ट शेयर किया है। उनके इस पोस्ट को लोग किसान आंदोलन से जोड़ रहे हैं। सोनू ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, "गलत को सही कहोगे तो नींद कैसे आएगी ?"

भाई खुलकर बोला करो, आपको डर कैसा
सोनू के इस पोस्ट पर लोगों का मानना है कि उन्होंने किसान आंदोलन को लेकर अपनी बात रखी है। अपने इस पोस्ट से उन्होंने सरकार और उनका समर्थन करने वाले अपने बॉलीवुड साथियों पर तंज कसा है। उनके पोस्ट पर एक यूजर ने लिखा, "भाई खुलकर बोला करो, आपको डर कैसा?" एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, "खुल के बोलो सर, ड्यूल टोन आपके मुंह से अच्छी नहीं लगती। क्योंकि सही तो सही है और गलत तो गलत है। आपने भी हमेशा यही बात कही है।"

कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सरकार का किया समर्थन
केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानून के विरोध में किसान 2 महीने से भी ज्यादा समय से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। बीते दिनों रिहाना, मिया खलीफा समेत कई इंटरनैशनल सेलिब्रिटी ने किसान आंदोलन के सपोर्ट में सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर किए थे। इसके बाद कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सरकार का समर्थन करते हुए पोस्ट शेयर कर बाहरी लोगों को दखल न देने की सलाह दी थी और इसे भारत का आंतरिक मामला बताया था।

किसान आंदोलन पर इंटरनेशनल सेलेब्स की प्रतिक्रिया के बाद अक्षय कुमार, सुनील शेट्टी, अजय देवगन, कंगना रनोट समेत कई हस्तियों ने देश की एकता को बनाए रखने और भारत के खिलाफ एजेंडा चलाने वाले लोगों से बचकर रहने को भी कहा था। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहने वाले और लोगों की मदद करने वाले सोनू ने अब तक किसान आंदोलन को लेकर खुलकर कोई रिएक्शन नहीं दिया है। लेकिन उनके फैंस को इंतजार है कि वे जल्द ही खुलकर इस मामले पर कुछ बोलेंगे।

