फातिमा की आपबीती:फातिमा सना शेख बोलीं- 3 साल की थी जब मुझे मोलेस्ट किया गया, यह ऐसी लड़ाई है जिसे हम रोज लड़ते हैं

28 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दंगल फेम एक्ट्रेस सना फातिमा शेख ने खुलासा किया है कि 3 साल की उम्र में उनका शोषण किया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि ये ऐसी जंग है, जो हम लोग रोज लड़ते हैं। हर औरत और हर अल्पसंख्यक को ये लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ती है। इसके बावजूद मुझे लगता है कि हमारा भविष्य बेहतर है।

लोग कहते थे एक्ट्रेस नहीं बन सकती
फातिमा ने पिंकविला को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कहा- मुझे कई बार कहा गया कि तुम कभी हीरोइन नहीं बन सकती। तुम दीपिका-ऐश्वर्या जैसी नहीं दिखती। तो कैसे हीरोइन बनोगी। इंडस्ट्री में ऐसे लोग हैं, जो हौसला तोड़ते हैं। लेकिन, जब मैं पीछे मुड़कर देखती हूं तो मुझे लगता है कि ये ठीक था। सुंदरता के यहीं पैमाने तय किए गए थे और मैं निश्चित रूप से उस ब्रैकेट में नहीं आती।

मेरा ब्रैकेट अलग है और अब मेरे पास मौके हैं। मेरे जैस लोगों के लिए फिल्म बनाई जाती है, जो सुपर मॉडल्स जैसे नहीं दिखते हैं। ऐसे लोगों के लिए फिल्में बनती हैं, जो एवरेज हैं और नॉर्मल दिखते हैं।

शोषण की आपबीती बताई
सना ने इंडस्ट्री में शोषण के बारे में भी बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने ऐसे लोगों का सामना किया, जो मुझे बताते थे कि काम केवल सेक्स के सहारे ही मिल सकता है। यह मेरे साथ भी हुआ है। मुझे जो जॉब मिलनी चाहिए थी, वो किसी और को दे दी गई। इसकी वजह मुझे नहीं पता। पर मुझे इतना पता है कि यह सभी लोग झेल रहे हैं। सेक्सिज्म हर इंडस्ट्री में है और यह सच है।

सना की अपकमिंग फिल्में
सना जल्द ही दो फिल्मों में नजर आएंगी। उनकी 'लूडो' और 'सूरज पर मंगल भारी' जल्द ही रिलीज होने वाली हैं। हाल ही में दिए एक इंटरव्यू में सना ने कहा था कि मैं भी एक्सपेरिमेंट करना चाहती हूं और दूसरी तरह के किरदार निभाना चाहती हूं। लूडो अनुराग बसु की फिल्म है और इसलिए मैं दादा के साथ काम करना चाहती थी। सूरज पर मंगल भारी की स्टारकास्ट जबरदस्त है। इसमें मनोज बाजपेयी, दिलजीत, अन्नू कपूर जैसे कलाकार हैं।

