वेब सीरीज रिव्यू- तैश:फिल्म के किरदारों से लेकर सिनेमैटोग्राफी तक, बेहतरीन बनी है बिजॉय नांबियार निर्देशित 'तैश'

24 मिनट पहले
  
  लेखक-निर्देशक: बिजॉय नांबियार
  कलाकार: पुलकित सम्राट, हर्षवर्धन राणे, जिम सार्भ, कृति खरबंदा, संजीदा शेख, सौरभ सचदेेेवा, अभिमन्यु सिंह, अंकुुर राठी, जोया मोरानी, सलोनी बत्रा आदि।
  प्लेटफॉर्म: जी5
  रेटिंग: 5 में से 3 स्टार

कैसी है सीरीज की कहानी

लेखक-निर्देशक बिजॉय नांबियार ने मूलरूप से तैश नामक फीचर फिल्म बनाई है, जिसकी बेहतरीन एडिटिंग करके छह एपिसोड की वेब सीरीज तैयार की गई है। वेब सीरीज की कहानी का सार यह है कि बदले की भावना दो परिवारों को कैसे तहस-नहस कर देती है। लंदन की पृष्ठभूमि पर रची गई यह कहानी कालरा और कुलजिंदर परिवार के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है। दोनों परिवार एक-दूसरे से बदला लेने का प्रयास करता है।

रोहन कालरा (जिम सरभ) के भाई कृष कालरा (अंकुर राठी) की शादी में जब कुलजिंदर (अभिमन्यु सिंह) आता है, तब उसे देखकर रोहन को अतीत की बात याद आती है और वह आग बबूला हो उठता है। रोहन के गुस्से का कारण जब उसका दोस्त सनी लालवानी (पुलकित सम्राट) पूछता है, तब वह अपने बचपन की दर्दनाक घटना के बारे में बताता है। इस पर सनी उससे कहता है कि जब वह 6 साल का था, तब उसकी बहन के साथ इसी इंसान ने दुष्कर्म किया था, लेकिन तब डर के मारे वह कुछ नहीं कर पाया था।

फिर तो सनी उसे जान से मारने की कोशिश करता है, पर वह बच जाता है। लेकिन उसकी आवाज और याददाश्त चली जाती है। यह बात जब कुलविंदर के भाई पाली (हर्षवर्धन राणे) को पता चलती है, तब वह इसका बदला लेने के लिए तड़प उठता है। इसके बाद कहानी बेहद रोमांचक मोड़ लेती है, जिसमें बदला, जुनून, मारधाड़ सब कुछ है, लेकिन यह वेब सीरीज देखने के बाद ही पता चलेगा कि कौन, कब, कैसे अपना बदला लेने में कामयाब होता है, कामयाब होता भी है या नहीं। लेकिन इतनी बात तो जरूर है कि हर किरदार अपने-अपने तैश में है।

फिल्म की एडिटिंग लाजवाब

सबसे पहले अभिनय की बात की जाए तो पुलकित सम्राट, जिम सरभ, हर्षवर्धन राणे, संजीदा शेख आदि ने अपने करैक्टर को बखूबी निभाया है। इन सब में हर्षवर्धन राणे ने तो अपने किरदार पाली में जान डाल दी है। रही बात लोकेशन की तो लंदन की पृष्ठभूमि पर बनी यह फिल्म स्विमिंग पूल से लेकर जेल, सड़क, पुलिस आदि को आकर्षक रूप में दर्शाया किया गया है। हां, इसकी एडिटिंग वाकई में लाजवाब है।

बेहतरीन है फिल्म की सिनेमैटोग्राफी

किसी-किसी सीन में गजब की सिनेमैटोग्राफी देखने को मिली है। एक सीन में जहां पर रोहन और सनी, दोनों बदला लेने कुलजिंदर के घर जाते हैं, तभी जेल से भागकर पाली घर आ पहुंचता है। उसे देखते हैं सनी, रोहन को पकड़कर छुपते-छुपाते घर से निकलता है, यह सीन तो सिनेमैटोग्राफी के लिहाज से खूब बन पड़ी है। हां, लगभग दर्जनभर स्टार्स को लेकर बुनी गई इस सीरीज में अगर कुछ कमी नजर आती है तो वह यह हैै कि कैमरा एक-दूसरे के ऊपर इतनी जल्दी शिफ्ट हो जाता है कि कहानी को समझ पाने और सीरीज को देखने का एंजॉय कम हो जाता है।

