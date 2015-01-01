पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Indigo Airlines Filmmaker Vipul Shah Slam IndiGo Airlines For Ill treating 80 year old Womanstaff Misbehaves With 80 year old Woman, Filmmaker Vipul Shah Reprimands

एयरलाइन्स पर गुस्सा:एयरलाइन्स के स्टाफ ने 80 साल की महिला के साथ किया बुरा बर्ताव, फिल्ममेकर विपुल शाह ने लगाई फटकार

कुछ ही क्षण पहले
शेफाली शाह और उनके पति विपुल शाह।

फिल्ममेकर विपुल शाह और उनकी पत्नी शेफाली शाह ने 80 साल की महिला के साथ किए गए बुरे बर्ताव को लेकर एक एयरलाइन्स को फटकार लगाई है। उन्होंने इस घटना को शॉकिंग और अन-एक्सेप्टेबल बताया है। घटना का वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया गया है, जिसके बाद एयरलाइन्स ने शेफाली शाह से सफाई देते हुए शेफाली से माफी मांग ली है।

क्या है पूरा मामला

विपुल शाह ने घटना के बारे में बताते हुए एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, "हम नागपुर से मुंबई की एक फ्लाइट में थे, जो रात 8:45 पर शुरू होती और 10:10 बजे लैंड होती है। 80 साल की हमने एक महिला के लिए व्हीलचेयर बुक की थी। क्योंकि वे दुर्घटना का शिकार हुई थीं और उन्हें चोट आई थी।

यह सबकुछ इंडिगो स्टाफ को बताया गया और व्हीलचेयर बुक कर दी गई। जब हम मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड हुए तो उन्होंने कहा कि उस इंडिगो में पर्याप्त व्हीलचेयर नहीं है। यह पूरी तरह चौंकाने वाला और अस्वीकार्य था। अगर मैंने व्हीलचेयर बुक न की होती और ऐन मौके पर मांगता तो भी मैं समझ सकता था। मैंने रिजर्वेशन लिया था और उन्होंने इसे कन्फर्म किया था।"

'स्टाफ झूठ बोलता रहा'

शाह ने आगे कहा, "स्टाफ 80 साल की घायल महिला को प्राथमिकता पर रखने के पक्ष में नहीं था। वे झूठ बोलते रहे कि व्हीलचेयर दो मिनट में आ जाएगी। जब मैं धैर्य खो बैठा तो उन्होंने मेरे सामने कॉल करना शुरू कर दिया। उन्हें चिंता नहीं थी। बस माफी मांगते रहे। उनकी खिंचाई की जरूरत है। यह खबर इंडिगो मैनेजमेंट और डीजीसीआई तक पहुंचनी चाहिए, ताकि वे कोई एक्शन ले सकें।"

'40 मि. इंतजार कराया'

विपुल शाह के मुताबिक, एयरलाइन्स के स्टफ ने उन्हें 40 मिनट तक इंतजार कराया। वे कहते हैं, "मैं चीखने-चिल्लाने लगा, तब कहीं वे एक्शन में आए और एक व्हीलचेयर का अरेंजमेंट कर लिया। अगर सही आवाज उठती है तो जरूर उनकी खिंचाई होगी और वे भविष्य में किसी के साथ ऐसा नहीं करेंगे।"

एयरलाइन्स ने दी सफाई

विपुल शाह की पत्नी शेफाली शाह ने घटना का वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है। इसके बाद एयरलाइन्स की ओर से सफाई दी गई है। उन्होंने लिखा है, "मिस शाह। हम जल्द से जल्द व्हीलचेयर सहायता उपलब्ध कराने की उम्मीद करते हैं और लंबे इंतजार के लिए माफी चाहते हैं। जल्द से जल्द इसे चैक करते हैं और एयरपोर्ट टीम का ध्यान इस ओर दिलाकर जरूरी एक्शन लेते हैं।"

