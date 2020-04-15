दैनिक भास्करApr 15, 2020, 08:57 PM IST
मुंबई. फिटनेस के दीवाने बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स लॉकडाउन में घर पर रहकर ही वर्कआउट कर रहे हैं। कुछ सेलेब्स ऐसे भी हैं जो जिम के बिना ही घर पर जुगाड़ से वर्कआउट करते दिख रहे हैं। हाल ही में तमन्ना भाटिया का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो कभी बाल्टी से तो कभी फ्रूट्स से वेट लिफ्टिंग कर रही है। उन्होंने इसे 'फ्रूटफुल' वर्कआउट बताया है।
तमन्ना भाटिया ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपने जुगाड़ू वर्कआउट का वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें तमन्ना भाटिया अपने इंस्ट्रक्टर से वीडियो कॉल पर मदद ले रही हैं। उन्होंने बताए अनुसार एक बाल्टी में तरबूज, खरबूस और घर पर रखा बाकी भारी सामान रखा है। जिसे बाद में उन्होंने उठाकर उसी से वेट लिफ्टिंग भी की है।
This is what a fruitful workout looks like. 🍉🍈 #LockdownDaysWithTammy #WorkoutAtHome #WorkoutIdeas #Workoutwithfood #CreativeWorkouts @siddharthasingh1810 @isweat_india
A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Apr 15, 2020 at 3:21am PDT
इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए तमन्ना लिखती हैं, 'एक फ्रूटफुल वर्कआउट ऐसी लगती है। वर्कआउट आइडिया'। तमन्ना इससे पहले भी वीडियो कॉल के जरिए वर्कआउट का तरीका सीखती दिख रही थीं। इस वीडियो में उन्होंने बताया था कि इस तरह वर्क आउट करने की सबसे मुश्किल बात ये है कि आपको फोन सही जगह फोन रखने में बहुत दिक्कत होती है।
The biggest challenge for me while doing a digital workout with my trainer isn’t the workout. It is how to actually place my phone in the correct position so that it doesn’t keep falling 😂 And tadaa...where there’s a will, there’s a way! 😉 A tissue paper box and a dry fruit tray have come in handy for me during the lockdown and have been a great substitute for the tripod. They’ve been my (phone) supporters while I shoot videos 🤣😋 Get creative and be a jugaadu! #21DaysWithTammy #GettingCreative @siddharthasingh1810 @isweat_india
A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:05am PDT