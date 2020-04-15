Change Cookies Settings

लॉकडाउन क्रिएटिविटी / जुगाड़ से वर्कआउट कर रही हैं फिटनेस फ्रीक तमन्ना भाटिया, बाल्टी और फलों से की वेट लिफ्टिंग

Fitness freak Tamannaah Bhatia doing workouts with jugaad, lifting weight from bucket and fruits
Fitness freak Tamannaah Bhatia doing workouts with jugaad, lifting weight from bucket and fruits

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 15, 2020, 08:57 PM IST

मुंबई. फिटनेस के दीवाने बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स लॉकडाउन में घर पर रहकर ही वर्कआउट कर रहे हैं। कुछ सेलेब्स ऐसे भी हैं जो जिम के बिना ही घर पर जुगाड़ से वर्कआउट करते दिख रहे हैं। हाल ही में तमन्ना भाटिया का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो कभी बाल्टी से तो कभी फ्रूट्स से वेट लिफ्टिंग कर रही है। उन्होंने इसे 'फ्रूटफुल' वर्कआउट बताया है।

तमन्ना भाटिया ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपने जुगाड़ू वर्कआउट का वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें तमन्ना भाटिया अपने इंस्ट्रक्टर से वीडियो कॉल पर मदद ले रही हैं। उन्होंने बताए अनुसार एक बाल्टी में तरबूज, खरबूस और घर पर रखा बाकी भारी सामान रखा है। जिसे बाद में उन्होंने उठाकर उसी से वेट लिफ्टिंग भी की है।

इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए तमन्ना लिखती हैं, 'एक फ्रूटफुल वर्कआउट ऐसी लगती है। वर्कआउट आइडिया'। तमन्ना इससे पहले भी वीडियो कॉल के जरिए वर्कआउट का तरीका सीखती दिख रही थीं। इस वीडियो में उन्होंने बताया था कि इस तरह वर्क आउट करने की सबसे मुश्किल बात ये है कि आपको फोन सही जगह फोन रखने में बहुत दिक्कत होती है।

