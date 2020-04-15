View this post on Instagram

The biggest challenge for me while doing a digital workout with my trainer isn’t the workout. It is how to actually place my phone in the correct position so that it doesn’t keep falling 😂 And tadaa...where there’s a will, there’s a way! 😉 A tissue paper box and a dry fruit tray have come in handy for me during the lockdown and have been a great substitute for the tripod. They’ve been my (phone) supporters while I shoot videos 🤣😋 Get creative and be a jugaadu! #21DaysWithTammy #GettingCreative @siddharthasingh1810 @isweat_india

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:05am PDT