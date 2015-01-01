पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फोर्ब्स की लिस्ट में छाया 'खिलाड़ी':दुनिया के 100 सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले सेलेब्स में बॉलीवुड से सिर्फ अक्षय कुमार, सालभर में कमाए 356 करोड़ रु.

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमेरिकन बिजनेस मैगजीन फोर्ब्स ने हाल ही में 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले दुनिया के 100 सेलेब्स की लिस्ट जारी की। इस लिस्ट में बॉलीवुड से सिर्फ अक्षय कुमार को जगह मिली है। हालांकि, वे 52वें पायदान पर हैं। लिस्ट के मुताबिक, सालभर में उनकी कमाई करीब 48.5 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 356 करोड़ रुपए) रही।

मैगजीन के मुताबिक, अक्षय की कमाई का मुख्य सोर्स फिल्में रहीं। रिपोर्ट्स में यह भी लिखा है कि वे बैंकेबल स्टार हैं और 'बच्चन पांडे' और 'बेल बॉटम' जैसी अपकमिंग फिल्मों से लगभग 13 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 95 करोड़ रुपए) की कमाई करेंगे।

काइली जेनर सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली सेलेब्रिटी

फोर्ब्स की लिस्ट के मुताबिक, अमेरिकी मीडिया पर्सनैलिटी, मॉडल और बिजनेस वुमन दुनिया में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली सेलिब्रिटी हैं। उन्होंने सालभर में करीब 590 मिलियन डॉलर (करीब 4340 करोड़ रुपए) की कमाई की।

टॉप 10 की लिस्ट

रैंकसेलिब्रिटीप्रोफेशनकमाई लगभग मिलियन डॉलर (रुपए में)
1काइली जेनरअमेरिकी मॉडल और बिजनेस वुमन590 (करीब 4340 करोड़)
2कान्ये वेस्टअमेरिकी रैपर170 (करीब 1250 करोड़)
3रोजर फेडररस्विस प्रोफेशनल टेनिस प्लेयर106 (करीब 780 करोड़)
4क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डोपुर्तगाली प्रोफेशनल फुटबॉलर105 (करीब 772 करोड़)
5लिओनेल मैसीअर्जेंटीना के प्रोफेशनल फुटबॉलर104 (करीब 765 करोड़)
6टाइलर पैरीअमेरिकी एक्टर97 (करीब 713 करोड़)
7नेमरब्राजीली फुटबॉलर95.5 (करीब 703 करोड़)
8हॉवर्ड स्टर्नअमेरिकी कॉमेडियन और ऑथर90 (करीब 662 करोड़)
9लेबरॉन जेम्सअमेरिकी बास्केटबाल प्लेयर88.2 (करीब 649 करोड़)
10ड्वेन जॉनसनअमेरिकी एक्टर87.5 (करीब 643 करोड़)
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंISRO ने 42वां कम्युनिकेशन सैटेलाइट लॉन्च किया, यह कोरोना काल में दूसरा और साल का आखिरी मिशन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें