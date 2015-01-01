पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यादों में SSR:दोस्त सिद्धार्थ ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के साथ बिताए पलों को किया याद, बोले-उन्हें आध्यात्म में गहरी रूचि थी, सुबह उठकर भजन गाते थे

एक घंटा पहले
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दोस्त एक्टर सिद्धार्थ गुप्ता ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बारे में कुछ अहम् बातें शेयर की हैं। सिद्धार्थ 2018 से 2019 तक, सुशांत के साथ रहे थे।

द क्विंट को दिए इंटरव्यू में सिद्धार्थ ने कहा, ‘वह मेरे लिए बहुत मायने रखते थे, मेरे मेंटर, मेरे भाई, ईमानदारी से कहूं तो इसकी परिभाषा नहीं हो सकती। उनके साथ रहना, हर दिन इंस्पायर होने जैसा था। हम दोनों की रूचि एक जैसी थी इसलिए हम एक-दूसरे के जल्दी दोस्त बन गए। उन्हें स्पोर्ट्स पसंद था और मुझे भी, वो इंजीनियर थे और मैं भी, उन्हें साइंस में रूचि थी और मुझे भी। उन्हें अकेले रहना बिलकुल पसंद नहीं था।'

‘सुशांत सुबह जल्दी उठ जाते थे और भजन गाते थे, वह मेरे कमरे का दरवाजा थोड़ा सा खोल देते थे ताकि भजन की आवाज सुनकर मैं जाग जाऊं। मैं जैसे ही उठता था, मेरे लिए कॉफी रेडी होती थी। सुशांत की वजह से मैं भी बहुत कॉफी पीने लग गया था क्योंकि उन्हें कॉफी बेहद पसंद थी। वो आध्यात्म में गहरा विश्वास रखते थे। उनका मानना था कि इससे काम करने की क्षमता में इजाफा होता है।'

सिद्धार्थ ने आगे कहा, ‘मैं सुशांत से जिंदगी के अलग-अलग पड़ावों पर मिला और हर पड़ाव पर वह मुझे अलग इंसान लगे। वह किसी भी विषय पर बात कर सकते थे। उनकी वजह से मैं सपने देखना और उन्हें पूरा करना सीख पाया।’

14 जून को हुई मौत

34 साल के सुशांत का शव 14 जून, 2020 रविवार सुबह बांद्रा स्थित फ्लैट में मिला था। पुलिस ने आत्महत्या की आशंका जताई थी। मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला। पुलिस को सुशांत के कमरे से एक फाइल मिली, जिससे पता चला कि वो छह महीने से डिप्रेशन का इलाज करा रहे थे।

दोस्त को और बहन को किया था फोन

जानकारी के अनुसार, सुशांत ने शनिवार रात 12:45 बजे अपने एक एक्टर दोस्त महेश शेट्टी को कॉल किया था, लेकिन उसने रिसीव नहीं किया। रविवार सुबह सुशांत उठे, करीब 9 बजे उन्होंने जूस पिया। इसके बाद मुंबई में ही रहने वाली अपनी बहन को फोन किया, फिर बेडरूम में चले गए।

दोपहर 12:30 बजे उनके कुक ने लंच के लिए कई बार दरवाजा खटखटाया। मोबाइल पर कॉल किया। लेकिन जब कोई जवाब नहीं मिला तो उनकी बहन को फोन लगाया। बहन के आने के बाद चाबी वाले को बुलाकर बेडरूम का दरवाजा खोला गया। अंदर सुशांत फांसी पर लटके मिले। हालांकि, अब तक यह साफ नहीं हो पाया है कि सुशांत की मौत का कारण आत्महत्या थी या कुछ और?

