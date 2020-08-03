रक्षाबंधन स्पेशल:अमिताभ बच्चन, रिद्धिमा कपूर से लेकर सारा अली खान तक, सेलेब्स ने थ्रोबैक तस्वीरों और वीडियोज के साथ दी रक्षाबंधन की बधाई

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
इस साल रक्षाबंधन का त्यौहर पिछले सभी सालों से अलग है। जहां हर साल लोग अपने भाई-बहनों के साथ इस खास त्यौहार को मनाते थे वहीं महामारी और देश के खराब माहौल के चलते लोग डिजिटली एक दूसरे के साथ हैं। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी कुछ पुरानी तस्वीरों के साथ फैंस को बधाई दी है।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने बताया रक्षाबंधन का अर्थ
अस्पताल से बाहर आने के बाद बिग बी ने अभिषेक बच्चन उनकी बहन श्वेता बच्चन और अपने नाती- पोते अगस्त्य, नव्या और आराध्या की कुछ अनदेखी तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं। इसके साथ बिग बी ने लिखा- कल रक्षा का एक त्यौहार है। एक वादा कि मैं हमेशा तुम्हारे लिए खड़ा रहूंगा, मुसीबत में हाथ थामने का वादा, चाहे कितनी भी दिक्कतें हों। रक्षा- सुरक्षा करना, बंधन- एक रिश्ता जिसे हमेशा बनाए रखना।
.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने लिखा अमृता के लिए भावुक नोट
मलाइका अरोड़ा का कोई भाई नहीं है ऐसे में वो अपनी बहन के साथ ही रक्षाबंधन मनाती हैं। बहन के साथ खूबसूरत तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, तुम ही हो बंधू, सखा तुम ही हो.. ये सिर्फ एक प्रार्थना नहीं ना ही एक गाना है बल्कि ये वो है जो हमारा रिश्ता दर्शाता है। तुम सिर्फ मेरी बेबी सिस्टर नहीं बल्कि मेरी दोस्त हो जब भी मुझे जरुरत पड़े, एक भाई जिसकी मुझे कभी कमी महसूस नहीं हुई। हम एक दूसरे के लिए सबकुछ हैं।
'Tum hi ho bandhu, sakha tum hi'. It's not just a prayer, it's not just a song...it's what defines our boundless relation. You are not just my baby sister...u are my best friend when I need one, an elder sister when I feel like being a child again, a sounding board when I feel like venting and a brother so I never miss having one. We are everything to eachother and words fall short to describe our eternal bond. Happy Rakshabandhan to you! Here's to the multiple roles you play in my life...a sister, a brother, a friend and many more. Whether it's the sisterhood of undying support or bro code to protect eachother fiercely...we have it all. The best of both worlds in one package, that's how I'd like to describe you. It can be the entire world against us and I'll still be confident of winning with you by my side. You are a sister who always has my back and a brother who'll protect me at any cost. This Rakshabandhan I'd like to thank you for playing multiple roles in my life- a sister, a brother, a friend and many more.
भाई के साथ नेहा कक्कड़ की स्पेशल राखी
नेहा कक्कड़ इन दिनों अपने भाई के साथ ही रह रही हैं। ऐसे में उनकी खुशनसीबी रहीं कि उन्हें अपने भाई का साथ मिला। एक्ट्रेस ने रक्षाबंधन सेलिब्रेशन की कुछ तस्वीरें औ वीडियोज शेयर किए हैं जिसमें नेहा और उनके भाई टोनी का मस्तीभरा अंदाज देखने मिल रहा है। इनके साथ नेहा लिखती हैं, समय सबसे कीमती तोहफा है जो आप कीमती इंसान के साथ बांट सकते हैं। तो इसलिए इस रक्षाबंधन मैंने अपना समय दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे भाई टोनी कक्कड़ को दिया है। सभी को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामना।
‘Time’ is the most precious gift you can share with the most precious people in life ♥️😇 So this #Rakshabandhan , my token of time to the most amazing brother in the world @tonykakkar , is the newest #Tissot #Seastar watch 😍 Happy Raksha Bandhan Everyone! 😘🙏🏼 @tissot_official #Rakhi2020 #ThisIsYourTime #NehaKakkar #TonyKakkar #KakkarSiblings #NehuLovesTissot #BestBrotherEver #SiblingLove
रिद्धिमा कपूर ने शेयर की भाइयों के साथ तस्वीर
रणबीर कपूर की बहन रिद्धिमा ने रक्षाबंधन पर अपने भाई और कजिन की तस्वीरों वाला कोलाज शेयर किया है। इसमें उनके साथ रणबीर, अरमान जैन, आदर्श जैन, निखिल नंदा और करन नजर आ रहे हैं। तस्वीर के साथ रिद्धिमा ने सभी को रक्षाबंधन की बधाई दी है।
भाई के फनी वीडियो के साथ सारा ने दी बधाई
सारा अली खान और इब्राहिम की कूल भाई बहन की जोड़ी हर किसी की पसंदीदा है। दोनों अक्सर साथ मस्ती, वर्कआउट और आउटिंग करते नजर आते हैं। रक्षाबंधन के खास मौके पर एक्ट्रेस ने भाई का एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें इब्राहिम उन्हें जमकर परेशान कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा, जब ये कहता है कि मैं हमेशा तुम्हारे साथ रहूंगा तो वो वाकई में ऐसा नहीं मानता। हैप्पी राखी टू ऑल।
When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it 🤷♀️🤦🏻♀️🙇🏻♀️ Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters 🐣🐣👫#partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime
Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. @square_yards gave us this beautiful chance to relive our memories and has motivated us to make new ones this Raksha Bandhan. This was #meriwalihomestory , and you can share yours too on www.squareyards.com @harshvarrdhankapoor #rakhi #rakshabandhan #siblings #siblingbond #sister #brother #squareyards
