रक्षाबंधन स्पेशल:अमिताभ बच्चन, रिद्धिमा कपूर से लेकर सारा अली खान तक, सेलेब्स ने थ्रोबैक तस्वीरों और वीडियोज के साथ दी रक्षाबंधन की बधाई

.. and tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother .. a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble , to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side .. Raksha Bandhan : ‘raksha’ to protect ; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable .. in the essence of behavioural convictions .. such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved .. they are the crafted genius of writings on stone .. forever ..

