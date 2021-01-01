पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेलेब रिलेशन:अनूप सोनी से लेकर सैफ अली खान तक, पॉपुलर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के दामाद हैं ये एक्टर्स

2 घंटे पहले
बॉलीवुड में ऐसे कई स्टार्स हैं जो पॉपुलर स्टार्स के दामाद हैं। आज अपना जन्मदिन मना रहे अनूप सोनी भी उन्हीं में से एक हैं। वह अभिनेता राज बब्बर और नादिरा के दामाद हैं। अनूप ने राज बब्बर की बेटी जूही बब्बर से शादी की है। अनूप के अलावा अक्षय कुमार, अजय देवगन, कुणाल खेमू सहित कई सेलेब्स हैं, जो फेमस स्टार्स के दामाद हैं। जानते हैं इनके बारे में…

अक्षय कुमार

अक्षय राजेश खन्ना और डिंपल कपाड़िया के दामाद हैं क्योंकि उन्होंने ट्विंकल खन्ना से शादी की है। अक्षय-ट्विंकल की शादी को अब 20 साल हो गए हैं और ये दोनों दो बच्चों के पेरेंट्स हैं।

अजय देवगन​​​​​​​

अजय वेटरन एक्ट्रेस तनुजा के दामाद हैं। उन्होंने उनकी बेटी काजोल से 1999 में लव मैरिज की थी। अब इस कपल के दो बच्चे हैं-एक बेटा युग और बेटी न्यासा।

सैफ अली खान

सैफ रणधीर कपूर और बबिता के दामाद हैं। उन्होंने उनकी छोटी बेटी करीना कपूर से 2012 में शादी की थी। दोनों का एक बेटा है जिसका नाम तैमूर है और जल्द ही इनके यहां दूसरे बच्चे का जन्म होने वाला है।

फरदीन खान

फरदीन अपने जमाने की फेमस एक्ट्रेस मुमताज के दामाद हैं। उन्होंने 2005 में 60-70 के दशक की सुपरस्टार मुमताज की बेटी नताशा से शादी की थी।अब ये दोनों दो बच्चों के मां-बाप हैं।

शरमन जोशी

थ्री इडियट्स जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके शरमन प्रेम चोपड़ा के दामाद हैं। उन्होंने उनकी बेटी प्रेरणा चोपड़ा से शादी की है। प्रेरणा और शरमन के तीन बच्चे (बेटी ख्याना, बेटे वार्यान और विहान) हैं। शरमन टीवी के फेमस एक्टर रोहित रॉय के साले भी हैं। उनकी बहन मानसी जोशी रोहित की पत्नी हैं।

कुणाल खेमू​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

कुणाल शर्मिला टैगोर और दिवंगत मंसूर अली खान पटौदी के दामाद हैं। उन्होंने इनकी बेटी सोहा अली खान से 2015 में शादी की थी। अब ये दोनों एक बेटी इनाया के माता-पिता हैं।

आयुष शर्मा

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आयुष सलीम खान के दामाद और सलमान खान के बहनोई हैं। उन्होंने सलीम खान की गोद ली हुई बेटी अर्पिता से 2014 में शादी की है। अब ये दोनों दो बच्चों के पेरेंट्स हैं।

कुणाल कपूर

कुणाल अमिताभ बच्चन के भाई अजिताभ के दामाद हैं। उन्होंने अजिताभ की बेटी नैना बच्चन से शादी की है।

