याद आएंगे ये सितारे:आर्या बनर्जी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से लेकर दिव्या दत्त तक, कम उम्र में ही दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए ये सितारे

8 मिनट पहले
द डर्टी पिक्चर और लव सेक्स और धोखा जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस आर्या बनर्जी का निधन हो चुका है। एक्ट्रेस का शव उनके कोलकाता स्थित घर से बरामद किया गया है। उन्होंने खुदकुशी की है या उनका मर्डर हुआ है ये बात अब तक साफ नहीं हुई है। एक्ट्रेस महज 33 साल की थीं। आर्या के अलावा भी कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स कम उम्र में ही गुजर चुके आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं ये सेलेब्स-

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत- ड्राइव, छिछोर और केदारनाथ जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्मों का हिस्सा रह चुके सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का निधन महज 34 साल की उम्र में हो गया। एक्टर ने 14 जून को अपने बांद्रा स्थित घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। सुशांत की मौत ने पूरी इंडस्ट्री को एक जोरदार धक्का लगा। जांच में उनके ड्रग लेने की बात भी सामने आई थी जिसके बाद नारकोटिक कंट्रोल ब्यूरो द्वारा सुशांत की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती समेत कई सेलेब्स को ड्रग लेने पर हिरासत में लिया गया था।

दिव्या भारती- 90 के दशक की सबसे पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस में से एक रहीं दिव्या भारती का निधन महज 19 साल की उम्र में हो गया। एक्ट्रेस की मौत अपने घर की बिल्डिंग से गिरने के कारण हुई थीं। जहां कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि एक्ट्रेस नशे के चलते अपनी बालकनी से फिसलकर गिरी थीं तो वहीं कुछ लोग इसे मर्डर बताते हैं। कम उम्र में दुनिया छोड़ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस की मौत आज भी कई लोगों के लिए मिस्ट्री है।

प्रत्युषा बनर्जी- बालिका वधु शो में आनंदी का किरदार निभाकर घर-घर पहचान बनाने वाली एक्ट्रेस प्रत्युषा बनर्जी ने 1 अप्रैल को अपने घर पर फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। जिस समय एक्ट्रेस गुजरीं तब वो महज 25 साल की थीं। प्रत्युषा एक्टर राहुल राज सिंह के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थीं। मौत के कुछ देर पहले प्रत्युषा ने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड राहुल को मरने की धमकी भी दी थी। दोनों की चैट सामने आने के बाद राहुल को रिमांड में लिया गया था।

जिया खान- गजनी, निशब्द और हाउसफुल जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस जिया खान ने 3 जून 2013 में अपने जुहू स्थित घर पर में आत्महत्या की थी। उनके घर से कुछ नोट भी मिले थे जिसमें उन्होंने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड आदित्य पंचोली द्वारा धोखा देने और उनका लापरवाही से अबॉर्शन करने की बात लिखी थी।

स्मिता पाटिल- 80 के दशक में अर्थ, नमक हलाल जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्मों का हिस्सा रह चुकीं स्मिता पाटिल का निधन साल 1986 में हुआ था। इस समय एक्ट्रेस महज 31 साल की थीं। अपने पहले बच्चे प्रतीक बब्बर की डिलीवरी के बाद एक्ट्रेस को कुछ कॉम्पलीकेशन हो गए थे जिसके दो हफ्ते बाद ही एक्ट्रेस गुजर गई थीं।

मधुबाला- मुगल-ए-आजम और कमल जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्में देने वाली एक्ट्रेस मधुबाला का निधन महज 36 साल की उम्र में हो गया था। एक्ट्रेस की मौत हार्ट प्रॉब्लम के चलते हुई थी। मधुबाला ने बतौर चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट 1942 में आई फिल्म बसंत से एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की थी।

मीना कुमारी- ट्रेजेडी क्वीन नाम से मशहूर मीना कुमारी का निधन 39 साल की उम्र में हुआ। शराब का ज्यादा सेवन करने के कारण एक्ट्रेस को लीवर का सिरोसिस (कैंसर के बाद की गंभीर बीमारी) हो गया था। एक्ट्रेस की फिल्म पाकीजा एक ब्लॉकबस्टर हिट साबित हुई थी। इस फिल्म के रिलीज होने के महज 3 हफ्ते बाद ही एक्ट्रेस ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया था।

आरती अग्रवाल - महज 16 साल की उम्र में बचपन फिल्म से एक्टिंग करियर शुरू करने वाली एक्ट्रेस आरती अग्रवाल का जीवन उतार चढ़ाव से भरा रहा है। एक्ट्रेस बॉलीवुड एक्टर के साथ रिलेशनशिप में थीं जिसमें दिक्कतें आने पर उन्होंने आत्महत्या करने की भी कोशिश की थी। बॉलीवुड करियर ठीक ना चलने पर एक्ट्रेस ने साउथ सिनेमा में काम करना शुरू किया जहां उन्हें बेहतरीन पहचान मिली। एक्ट्रेस अपने अचानक बढ़े वजन से काफी परेशान थीं जिसके बाद उन्होंने लाइपोसक्शन करवाने का फैसला किया। लंदन में उनके लाइपोसक्शन के दौरान ही हार्ट अटैक से एक्ट्रेस का निधन हो गया।

तरूणी सचदेव- रसना गर्ल के नाम से मशहूर चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट तरूणी सचदेव का निधन महज 14 साल की उम्र में हो गया था। एक्ट्रेस साल 2009 में आई फिल्म पा में अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। दुर्भाग्य से एक प्लेन क्रैश के कारण एक्ट्रेस की मौत उनके 14वें जन्मदिन के दिन ही हो गई।

प्रेक्षा मेहता- क्राइम पेट्रोल, लाल इश्क जैसे टेलीविजन शोज में नजर आ चुकीं एक्ट्रेस प्रेक्षा मेहता ने 25 मई को अपने इंदौर स्थित घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की थी। मरने से पहले एक्ट्रेस काम ना मिलने से परेशान थीं। एक्ट्रेस महज 25 साल की थीं।

इंदर कुमार- तुमको भुला ना पाएगा, वॉन्टेड जैसी कई हिट फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके एक्टर इंदर कुमार की मौत 28 जुलाई 2017 में कार्डियक अरेस्ट से हुई थी। एक्टर महज 44 साल के थे। इंदर की वाइफ ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान बताया कि आखिरी समय में एक्टर आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान थे।

मनमीत ग्रेवाल- टेलीविजन एक्टर मनमीत ग्रेवाल ने आर्थिक तंगी से परेशान होकर अपने फ्लेट में 15 मई को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या की थी। लॉकडाउन के कारण शूटिंग बंद थीं और एक्टर के पास काम नहीं थी।

