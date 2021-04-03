पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेलेब्स का इनकार:गोविंदा, ऋतिक से लेकर इरफान खान तक, हॉलीवुड की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्मों के ऑफर ठुकरा चुके हैं ये बॉलीवुड एक्टर्स

2 घंटे पहले
बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की पहुंच अब हॉलीवुड तक है। प्रियंका चोपड़ा, दीपिका पादुकोण, इरफान खान समेत कई सेलेब्स हॉलीवुड फिल्मों का हिस्सा रह चुके हैं, मगर इनमें से कई ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने हॉलीवुड फिल्में करने से इनकार कर दिया है। आइए जानते हैं कौन हैं वो सेलेब्स

गोविंदा- अवतार

पॉपुलर एक्टर गोविंदा को जेम्स कैमरन की फिल्म अवतार में अहम किरदार निभाने का ऑफर मिला था। हालांकि गोविंदा ने इसे करने से इनकार कर दिया था। गोविंदा ने खुद एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान इस बात का खुलासा किया था। एक्टर की मानें तो उन्हीं ने जेम्स कैमरन को फिल्म का टाइटल अवतार रखने की सलाह दी थी, जिसपर डायरेक्टर ने अमल भी किया था। बता दें कि साल 2009 में रिलीज हुई सीरीज एक ब्लॉकबस्टर हिट साबित हुई थी। हॉलीवुड फिल्म अवतार के अलावा गोविंदा ताल, गदर और देवदास जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्मों के ऑफर भी ठुकरा चुके हैं।

इरफान खान- इंटरस्टेलर

बॉलीवुड के दिवंगत अभिनेता इरफान खान ने बॉलीवुड के अलावा हॉलीवुड फिल्मों में काम करके भी खूब तारीफें लूटी हैं। इरफान द अमेजिंग स्पाइडर मैन, जुरासिक वर्ल्ड, इन्फर्नो और लाइफ ऑफ पाई जैसी बेहतरीन फिल्मों में अहम किरदार निभाते नजर आए हैं, हालांकि उन्होंने ऑस्कर नॉमिनेटेड फिल्म इंटरस्टेलर का ऑफर ठुकरा दिया था। इरफान द्वारा ऑफर ठुकराए जाने के बाद इंटरस्टेलर फिल्म मैट डेमन के पास गई थी। बताया जाता है कि ये बड़ा अवसर उन्होंने अपनी बॉलीवुड फिल्म लंच बॉक्स के कमिटमेंट के चलते ठुकराया था।

ऋतिक रोशन- पिंक पैंथर

बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन को साल 2006 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म पिंक पैंथर में विंसेट का रोल ऑफर हुआ था। लेकिन बॉलीवुड कमिंटमेंट के चलते एक्टर ने इसे करने से इनकार कर दिया था।

प्रियंका चोपड़ा- इमोर्टल

इन दिनों हॉलीवुड में धमाल मचा रहीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा पहली हॉलीवुड फिल्म का ऑफर ठुकरा चुकी थीं। बेवॉच और क्वांटिको से पहले एक्ट्रेस को इमोर्टल फिल्म में रोल मिला था हालांकि 7 खून माफ फिल्म में बिजी होने के चलते उन्होंने ये ऑफर ठुकरा दिया था।

दीपिका पादुकोण- फ्यूरियस 7

Xxx-द रिटर्न ऑफ जेंडर केज से हॉलीवुड में धमाकेदार एंट्री कर चुकीं दीपिका पादुकोण को साल 2015 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म फ्यूरियस 7 का ऑफर मिला था। ये फिल्म दुनियाभर में एक बड़ी हिट साबित हुई थी, हालांकि एक्ट्रेस ने फिल्म का हिस्सा बनने से इनकार कर दिया। फ्यूरियस 7 फिल्म पॉल वॉकर की आखिरी फिल्म थी। बताया जाता है कि दीपिका ने शाहरुख खान के साथ हैप्पी न्यू ईयर फिल्म में बिजी होने के चलते फिल्म ठुकरा दी थी। 2014 में रिलीज हुई हैप्पी न्यू ईयर उस साल की फ्लॉफ फिल्मों की लिस्ट में शामिल है।

नसीरुद्दीन शाह- हैरी पॉटर

सीनियर एक्टर नसीरुद्दीन शाह को हॉलीवुड फैंटेसी फिल्म हैरी पॉटर में अहम किरदार ऑफर किया गया था हालांकि एक्टर ने इसे रिजेक्ट कर दिया। नसीरुद्दीन को सीरीज में प्रोफेसर अलबस डंबलडोर का रोल मिला था, लेकिन ऑडीशन देने में एक्टर को कुछ दिक्कतें आ रही थीं। ऐसे में ये बड़ा रोल उनके हाथ से निकल गया। बता दें कि सबसे पहले ये रोल रिचर्ड हैरिस ने निभाया था, जिनके गुजरने के बाद ये रोल माइकल गैंबन के पास गया था।

शाहरुख खान- स्लमडॉग मिलेनियर

दुनियाभर में तगड़ी फैन फॉलोविंग वाले शाहरुख खान हमेशा से ही बॉलीवुड से बंधे हुए हैं। शाहरुख खान कई बार ऑस्कर जीतने की चाह दिखा चुका हैं हालांकि उन्होंने खुद ये मौका गंवा दिया। किंग खान को स्लमडॉग मिलेनियर फिल्म में गेम शो होस्ट प्रेम कुमार का रोल मिला था, लेकिन एक्टर ने इसे ठुकरा दिया। बाद में ये रोल अनिल कपूर के पास गया था। इस फिल्म को उस साल कई ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड मिले थे।

ऐश्वर्या राय- ट्रॉय

मिस वर्ल्ड रह चुकीं ऐश्वर्या राय कई बार दुनियाभर की सबसे खूबसूरत महिलाओं में से एक चुनी जा चुकी हैं। बॉलीवुड में पॉपुलैरिटी हासिल कर चुकीं ऐश्वर्या राय को साल 2004 में ब्रेड पिट के साथ फिल्म ट्रॉय में लीड रोल निभाने का ऑफर मिला था, लेकिन एक्ट्रेस ने इसे रिजेक्ट कर दिया। ऐश्वर्या के रिजेक्शन का कारण फिल्म के बेहद बोल्ड और इंटिमेट सीन थे। ये एक एक्शन फिल्म है जिसे वॉल्फगेन पीटरसन ने डायरेक्टर किया था।

रॉनित रॉय- जीरो डार्क थर्टी

टेलीविजन से लेकर बॉलीवुड में अपनी पहचान बना चुके रॉनित रॉय हॉलीवुड में पहचान बनाने से चूक गए थे। एक्टर को हॉलीवुड फिल्म जीरो डार्क थर्टी में अहम रोल ऑफर हुआ था, लेकिन रॉनित ने साल 2012 की फिल्म स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर के चलते इसे ठुकरा दिया था। बाद में ये फिल्म एक बड़ी हिट साबित हुई, जिसे कई ऑस्कर नॉमिनेशन भी मिले थे।

