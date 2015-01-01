पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इन स्टार वाइव्स को नहीं पसंद चकाचौंध:जॉन अब्राहम से लेकर बॉबी देओल तक, लाइमलाइट से दूर रहती हैं इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की पत्नियां

30 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्टर जॉन अब्राहम 17 दिसंबर को अपना जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। वह 48 साल के हो गए हैं। जॉन सिंपल और प्राइवेट लाइफ जीना पसंद करते हैं। यही वजह है कि उन्होंने अपनी शादी की बात को भी बेहद छुपाकर रखा। जॉन और प्रिया ने 2014 में शादी की।

एक इंटरव्यू में जॉन ने कहा था- ''जब मैं अपनी पत्नी के साथ वक्त गुजार रहा होता हूं तो मुझे उस वक्त पैपराजी (मीडिया फोटोग्राफर्स) बिल्कुल भी पसंद नहीं। मेरी वाइफ प्राइवेट पर्सन है और उसे अपने काम से काम रखने की आदत है।' उसे लाइमलाइट में आना बिलकुल पसंद नहीं है।

वैसे, प्रिया के अलावा कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की पत्नियां हैं जिन्हें लाइमलाइट में आना पसंद नहीं है। आइए नज़र डालते हैं कुछ ऐसे ही सेलेब्स पर...

इमरान हाशमी-परवीन साहनी

इमरान की वाइफ का नाम परवीन है। वह भी बॉलीवुड की चकाचौंध से दूर रहना पसंद करती हैं। परवीन और इमरान ने 6 साल तक एक-दूसरे को डेट किया था। इसके बाद 2013 में दोनों ने शादी कर ली।

बॉबी देओल-तान्या देओल

तान्या और बॉबी की शादी 1996 में हुई थी। तान्या काफी बड़े बिजनस घराने से ताल्लुक रखती हैं। बॉलीवुड की लाइमलाइट से दूर रहकर तान्या 'द गुड अर्थ' के नाम से खुद का फर्नीचर और होम डेकोरेशन का बिजनेस चलाती हैं। कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स और बिजनेसमैन उनके क्लाइंट हैं। तान्या ने इंटीरियर डिजाइनिंग का कोर्स किया है।

विवेक ओबेरॉय और प्रियंका अल्वा

विवेक ने 29 अक्टूबर, 2010 को कर्नाटक के पूर्व मंत्री जीवराज अल्वा की बेटी प्रियंका से शादी रचाई थी। प्रियंका भी लाइमलाइट में आने से बचती हैं इसलिए उन्हें वह ज्यादा सामने नहीं आती हैं।

नील नितिन मुकेश और रुक्मिणी सहाय

नील ने रुक्मिणी से 2017 में शादी की थी। रुक्मिणी का बॉलीवुड से कोई वास्ता नहीं है और शादी से पहले वह एविएशन इंडस्ट्री में काम करती थीं। अब वह फैमिली लाइफ एन्जॉय कर रही हैं और पब्लिकली ज्यादा सामने आना पसंद नहीं करती हैं।

