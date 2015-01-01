पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिग बॉस के विवादित झगड़े:कमाल राशिद खान से लेकर डॉली बिंद्रा तक, एग्रेसिव बिहेव के चलते घर से निकाले जा चुके हैं ये कंटेस्टेंट्स

टेलीविजन रियलिटी शो बिग बॉस 14 में इस साल कुछ सीनियर कंटेस्टेंट शो के मौजूदा कंटेस्टेंट्स को टक्कर देने घर में आए हैं। शो में आते ही विकास गुप्ता और अर्शी खान के बीच जमकर लड़ाइयां हो रही हैं। अब दोनों की बहस फिजिकल फाइट में तब्दील हो चुकी है। बहस के दौरान विकास गुप्ता ने आपा खोते हुए अर्शी खान को पूल में धक्का दे दिया जिसके कारण उन्हें घर से निकाला गया है। विकास से पहले कई बार बिग बॉस कंटेस्टेंट फिजिकल फाइट के कारण घर से बेघर हो चुके हैं।

कुशल टंडन

बिग बॉस 7 में कुशल टंडन और तनीषा मुखर्जी की लड़ाई काफी चर्चा में रही थी। बहस के दौरान तनीषा ने कुशल को उकसाने के लिए कंधे से धक्का दे दिया था जिसके बाद कुशल ने अग्रेसिव होकर उन्हें जोरदार धक्का दिया था। इस हरकत के लिए कुशल को सलमान खान से जोरदार डांट पड़ी थी। बाद में उनकी सलमान से बहस हो गई और उन्हें तुरंत घर से बेघर कर दिया गया। कुशल का सपोर्ट कर रहीं गौहर भी उनके साथ घर छोड़कर चली गई थीं।

अरमान कोहली

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अरमान ने बिग बॉस के 7वें सीजन में हिस्सा लिया था। शो में एक बहस के दौरान उनके हाथ में रखा वाइपर अमेरिकन एक्ट्रेस सोफिया हयात के हाथ में जोरदार लगा था। घर से एविक्ट होने के बाद सोफिया ने अरमान पर वायलेंस करने का केस दर्ज किया था जिस कारण उन्हें बीच शो से ही पुलिस ने अरेस्ट कर लिया था।

कमाल राशिद खान

बिग बॉस 3 के दौरान कमाल राशिद खान अपनी बड़ी बातों के चलते खूब सुर्खियों में रहे थे। शो के दौरान उन्होंने सभी कंटेस्टेंट्स को पैसों को नाम पर काफी अपमानित किया था। इसी तरह की एक चर्चा में उनकी और कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव की जमकर बहस हुई। गुस्से में आकर कमाल ने राजू को मारने की मंशा से उनपर बोतल फेंक दी। ये बोतल शमिता शेट्टी के हाथ पर जमकर लगी थी जिसके चलते उन्हें तुरंत शो से निकाल दिया गया।

स्वामी ओम

बिग बॉस 10 में कुछ कॉमनर्स ने हिस्सा लिया था जिनमें स्वामी ओम भी शामिल थे। स्वामी ओम ने अपनी अजीबो-गरीब बातों के चलते लोगों से जमकर बहस की। एक टास्क के दौरान स्वामी ने जीतने के लिए बानी जे और रोहन मेहरा पर अपनी पेशाब फेक दी थी। उनकी इस हरकत के बाद बिग बॉस ने उन्हें घर से बाहर किया था।

पूजा मिश्रा

बिग बॉस 5 का हिस्सा रहीं पूजा मिश्रा और सोनाली की लड़ाई आज भी हर किसी की जुबां पर है। सोनाली से लड़ाई के दौरान पहले पूजा ने उन्हें मारने की धमकी दी और बाद में बुरी तरह वाइपर को पटककर तोड़ दिया। उनके इस रवैये से सभी घरवाले काफी डर गए थे। जब सलमान ने उन्हें रवैये पर समझाइश दी तो पूजा उन्हीं से लड़ बैठीं।

रश्मि देसाई

बिग बॉस 13 की सबसे चर्चित कंटेस्टेंट में से एक रश्मि देसाई ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से लड़ाई के दौरान उनपर गर्म चाय फेंक दी थी। सिद्धार्थ लगातार उन्हें 'ऐसी लड़की' कहकर बुला रहे थे जिससे वो अपना आपा खो बैठी थीं।

मधुरिमा तुली

इंडस्ट्री के विवादित एक्स कपल मधुरिमा तुली और विशाल आदित्य सिंह बिग बॉस 13 में बतौर वाइल्ड कार्ड सदस्य शामिल हुए थे। दोनों के बीच घर में जमकर लड़ाइयां हुईं। एक बार मधुरिमा ने बहस के चलते विशाल को फ्राई पैन से काफी मारा था जिसके चलते उन्हें शो ने निकाल दिया गया था।

सोनाली राउत

बिग बॉस सीजन 8 में सोनाली राउत ने अली कुली मिर्जा की अपमानजनक बातों से नाराज होकर उनको थप्पड़ मारा था। अली ने इसके बाद घर से निकलने की मांग की और घर से भागने की कोशिश की।

डॉली बिंद्रा

बिग बॉस 5 में डॉली बिंद्रा बतौर वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री शामिल हुई थी। शो में डॉली बिंद्रा और श्वेता तिवारी के बीच जमकर लड़ाइयां हुई थीं जिसके बाद डॉली ने एक्ट्रेस को धक्का दे दिया था। विवादित लड़ाई के बाद उन्हें घर ने निकाला गया था। हालांकि टीआरपी के लिए एक्ट्रेस दोबारा शो में आई थीं।

