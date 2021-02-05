पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कैंसर और सेलेब्स:कैंसर के कारण 12 किलो तक घट गया था राकेश रोशन का वजन, इन सेलेब्स ने भी लड़ी कैंसर से जंग, कोई उबरा तो किसी की हुई मौत

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राकेश रोशन ने कैंसर के साथ अपनी जंग की कहानी एक इंटरव्यू में शेयर की है। उन्होंने बताया है कि 2019 में जब उन्हें जीभ के नीचे एक फोड़ा हुआ तो उन्हें एहसास हो गया था कि उन्हें कैंसर है। जब वह जांच करवाने डॉक्टर के पास गए तो कैंसर ही निकला। उन्होंने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और इलाज करवाया और ठीक हो गए हालांकि कैंसर के कारण उनका वजन एक समय 12 किलो तक घट गया था।

71 साल के राकेश रोशन के स्कैम्स सेल्स कार्सिनोमा से पीड़ित होने की खबर जनवरी 2019 में आई थी। यह थ्रोट कैंसर होता है। पहली ही स्टेज में कैंसर की पकड़ होने से यह कैंसर काबू में आ गया और सर्जरी से इसे हटा दिया गया। जिसके बाद राकेश रोशन अब कैंसर फ्री जिंदगी बिता रहे हैं।

राकेश रोशन तो लकी साबित हुए और वो कैंसर को हराने में कामयाब हुए लेकिन कई सेलेब्स ऐसे भी हैं जो इस जानलेवा बीमारी के कारण अपनी जान गंवा बैठे। आज हम आपको बताएंगे कुछ ऐसे ही सेलेब्स के बारे में जिन्होंने कैंसर एक लंबी जंग लड़ी। कुछ इसे हराने में कामयाब हुए तो कुछ कैंसर से हार गए और अपनी जान गंवा बैठे।

1) ऋषि कपूर

ऋषि कपूर को कैंसर होने की पहली खबर 3 अक्टूबर 2018 को आई। भाई रणधीर कपूर ने बताया कि ऋषि सितंबर में इलाज कराने के लिए अमेरिका गए। वह ल्यूकेमिया से लड़ रहे थे, जोकि एक तरह का ब्लड कैंसर होता है। अमेरिका में उनका मैरो ट्रीटमेंट चल रहा था। वह न्यूयॉर्क से 11 महीने के बाद इलाज कराकर लौटे तो ट्वीट किया 'घर वापस आ गया'। लेकिन अप्रैल, 2020 में उनकी हालत बिगड़ गई और उन्हें मुंबई के अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। 30 अप्रैल को 67 साल की उम्र में ऋषि दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए।

2) विनोद खन्ना

वेटरन स्टार विनोद खन्ना का 70 साल की उम्र में लंबी बीमारी के बाद पिछले साल अप्रैल में निधन हो गया था। उन्हें ब्लैडर कैंसर हो गया था जिसकी वजह से वह काफी समय से हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती थे। बीमारी की वजह से उनकी हालत काफी ख़राब हो गई थी और निधन से कुछ दिन पहले ही उनका एक फोटो वायरल हुआ था जिसमें वह बेहद दुबले-पतले नजर आ रहे थे। विनोद खन्ना ने तकरीबन 144 फिल्मों में काम किया था। 'मेरे अपने','दयावान','मेरा गांव मेरा देश','अमर अकबर एंथनी', 'चांदनी','कुर्बानी' उनकी चर्चित फिल्में थीं।

3) इरफान खान

इरफान खान ने मार्च 2018 में खुलासा किया था कि उन्हें न्यूरोएंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर था। उन्होंने अपनी ट्वीट में लिखा था- ‘कभी-कभी आप एक झटके से जागते हैं। मैं दुर्लभ बीमारी से पीड़ित हूं। मैंने जिंदगी में कभी समझौता नहीं किया। मैं हमेशा अपनी पसंद के लिए लड़ता रहा और आगे भी ऐसा ही करूंगा।’मेरा परिवार और दोस्त मेरे साथ हैं। हम बेहतर रास्ता निकालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।’

इसके बाद लंदन में इरफान का लंबा इलाज चला था। हालत में सुधार होने पर इरफान ने इन्हीं दो सालों के बीच अंग्रेजी मीडियम की शूटिंग भी की जो कि इसी साल मार्च में रिलीज हुई थी। लेकिन इसके बाद इरफान की सेहत गिरी और 29 अप्रैल को उनकी मौत हो गई।

4) सोनाली बेंद्रे​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

2018 में ही सोनाली बेंद्रे को हाईग्रेड मेटास्टेटिक कैंसर का पता चला था। 44 साल की सोनाली कैंसर का पता लगते ही इलाज के लिए अमेरिका रवाना हो गई थीं। उनका वहां तकरीबन डेढ़ साल इलाज चला था। सोनाली ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि जब वह इलाज के लिए अमेरिका गई थीं तो डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें बताया था कि उनके बचने के केवल 30 परसेंट चांस थे क्योंकि कैंसर चौथी स्टेज में पहुंच चुका था। लेकिन सोनाली ने हार नहीं मानी और आखिरकार दिसंबर 2019 में कैंसर से जंग जीतने के बाद वापस इंडिया लौट आईं।

5) ताहिरा कश्यप

आयुष्मान खुराना की वाइफ ताहिरा कश्यप को 2018 में कैंसर डिटेक्ट हुआ था। उन्हें ब्रेस्ट कैंसर था जो कि स्टेज जीरो पर था। कई कीमोथेरेपी के बाद 35 साल की ताहिरा ने कैंसर से मुक्ति पा ली थी।

6) ऋतु नंदा

दिवंगत शोमैन राजकपूर की बेटी और ऋषि कपूर-रणधीर कपूर की बहन ऋतु नंदा का 20 जनवरी 2020 को कैंसर के चलते निधन हो गया था। वे 71 साल की थीं। ऋतु महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की समधन थीं। उनके बेटे निखिल की शादी बिग बी की बेटी श्वेता से हुई। 1948 में जन्मी ऋतु लाइफ इंश्योरेंस बिजनेस में एक्टिव थीं। उनकी शादी उद्योगपति राजन नंदा से हुई थी, जिनका निधन अगस्त 2018 में हो चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड246-2 (81.3)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमां पद्मिनी के साथ ढोल की थाप पर थिरकते दिखे प्रियांक, कोर्ट मैरिज के बाद शुरू हुईं शादी की रस्में - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें