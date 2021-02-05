पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स के सुसाइड:संदीप नाहर से सुशांत सिंह राजपूत तक, जब इन स्टार्स की मौत के बाद शक के घेरे में आ गए इनके पार्टनर

16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्टर संदीप नाहर ने 15 फरवरी की शाम सुसाइड कर लिया। संदीप ने ‘एमएस धोनी: द अनटोल्ड स्टोरी’ में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दोस्त का किरदार निभाया था। उनका शव 15 फरवरी की शाम फंदे से झूलता हुआ मिला। संदीप ने मरने से पहले सोमवार यानी 15 फरवरी की शाम सोशल मीडिया पर 9 मिनट का एक वीडियो और सुसाइड नोट पोस्ट किया था। इसमें उन्होंने पत्नी पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे।

इसमें संदीप ने कहा था कि पत्नी के कारण मानसिक तौर पर काफी परेशान हूं और इसलिए आत्महत्या जैसा कदम उठा रहा हूं। उनकी मौत के बाद अब उनकी पत्नी कंचन शक के घेरे में आ गई हैं और अब आगे देखना है कि आगे इस केस में क्या मोड़ आते हैं। हालांकि ये पहला मौका नहीं है। बॉलीवुड में इससे पहले भी स्टार्स की मौत के बाद उनके पार्टनर शक के घेरे में आते रहे हैं। नजर डालते हैं कुछ ऐसे ही मामलों पर...

1) सुशांत सिंह राजपूत-रिया चक्रवर्ती

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत 14 जून,2020 को अपने मुंबई स्थित घर में मृत मिले थे जिसके बाद उनके परिवार ने उनकी गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती पर सुसाइड के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाकर केस दर्ज करवा दिया।

रिया पर अपने परिवार के साथ मिलकर सुशांत के 15 करोड़ हड़पने का भी आरोप लगा। सुशांत की मौत के बाद एक साल से उनकी लिव इन पार्टनर रिया पूरी तरह शक के घेरे में आ गईं और उन्होंने इस मामले में सामने आए ड्रग्स के बाद एक महीने तक जेल की हवा भी खानी पड़ी।

2) रेखा-मुकेश अग्रवाल

रेखा की लव लाइफ हमेशा ही सुर्खियों में बनी रही। कुछ इसी तरह मुकेश अग्रवाल से उनकी शादी भी काफी विवादास्पद रही। रेखा ने 4 मार्च 1990 को मुकेश से एक मंदिर में शादी की थी लेकिन यह शादी चल नहीं पाई। शादी के 7 महीने बाद ही 2 अक्टूबर 1990 को मुकेश ने अपने फार्महाउस के बेडरूम में जाकर रेखा के दुपट्टे से लटककर जान दे दी थी।

रेखा से शादी के बाद मुकेश डिप्रेशन से जूझ रहे थे। दोनों के बीच तालमेल नहीं बैठ पा रहा था। साथ ही इस बीच मुकेश को बिजनेस में घाटा झेलना पड़ रहा था जिसके कारण उन्होंने मौत को गले लगा लिया। मुकेश के सुसाइड के बाद शक की सुईं रेखा पर घूमी थी लेकिन रेखा ने कभी इस मामले पर खुलकर कोई बात नहीं की।

3) परवीन बाबी-महेश भट्ट

परवीन अपने एक्टिंग करियर में टॉप पर थीं, जब वो महेश भट्ट को दिल दे बैठी थीं। साल 1977 में दोनों का प्यार परवान चढ़ रहा था। उस वक्त महेश भट्ट शादीशुदा थे, जबकि परवीन कबीर बेदी से ब्रेकअप के सदमे से उबर रही थीं।

अपने जमाने की सुपरस्टार परवीन और महेश ने लिव-इन में रहना शुरू कर दिया। दोनों एक-दूसरे के इतने करीब आ गए थे कि इनके बीच सिर्फ प्यार के लिए ही जगह थी। जब दोनों साथ होते थे, तो स्टारडम कहीं पीछे छूट जाता था। घर पर परवीन एक साधारण लड़की होती थीं, जो महेश को पागलों की तरह प्यार करती थीं। लेकिन इस प्यार भरी कहानी का अंत बेहद दर्दनाक हुआ।

डॉक्टरों के अनुसार, परवीन मानसिक रूप से बीमार थीं और उस बीमारी का इलाज भी संभव नहीं था। महेश ने अमेरिका तक में उनका इलाज करवाया, लेकिन वो ठीक नहीं हुईं। इससे परेशान होकर महेश परवीन को छोड़ अपनी पत्नी के पास लौट गए।

इसके बाद महेश पर परवीन के स्टारडम का फायदा उठाने और उन्हें इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगा था। इसके बाद परवीन की 20 जनवरी 2005 को रहस्यमयी हालातों में मौत हो गई। परवीन मुंबई में अकेले रहा करती थीं और मौत के तीन दिन बाद उनकी लाश सड़ती रही थी।

4) जिया खान-सूरज पंचोली

जिया खान ने 3 जून 2013 में फांसी लगाकर कथित तौर पर सुसाइड कर लिया था। जिया की मां राबिया ने सूरज पंचोली पर बेटी को सुसाइड के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाया था जो कि जिया के ब्वॉयफ्रेंड थे। इसके बाद सूरज को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था। जेल में तकरीबन एक महीने काटने के बाद सूरज जमानत पर रिहा हो गए थे।

5) प्रत्यूषा बैनर्जी-राहुल राज

'बालिका वधू' फेम प्रत्यूषा बनर्जी ने 1 अप्रैल 2016 को आत्महत्या कर ली थी।। प्रत्यूषा की मौत को लेकर उनका ब्वॉयफ्रेंड राहुल राज सिंह भी शक के दायरे में था। मौत के बाद राहुल प्रत्यूषा की बॉडी को कोकिला बेन हॉस्पिटल में छोड़कर भाग गया था। दोनों लिव इन में रहा करते थे।

राहुल और प्रत्यूषा 2013 में पहली बार एक दोस्त के जरिए पार्टी में मिले थे। इसी के बाद से ही दोनों डेट कर रहे थे लेकिन प्रत्यूषा को राहुल के किसी अन्य महिला से संबंध होने का भी शक था। इसी बात को लेकर कहा जा रहा था कि प्रत्यूषा दुखी थीं और उन्होंने मौत को गले लगा लिया। प्रत्यूषा की मौत के बाद राहुल ने एक्ट्रेस सलोनी शर्मा से शादी कर ली थी।

6) दिव्या भारती-साजिद नडियाडवाला​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

दिव्या भारती की रहस्यमयी हालातों में 19 साल की उम्र में मौत हो गई थी। दिव्या की मौत का कारण पांचवीं मंजिल की बालकनी से गिरना बताया गया लेकिन मौत के कारणों पर हमेशा विवाद बना रहा। मौत से 11 महीने पहले ही दिव्या ने साजिद नाडियाडवाला से 20 मई, 1992 को शादी की थी।

इसके बाद 5 अप्रैल, 1993 को 19 साल की उम्र में उनकी मौत हो गई। कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स में साजिद को दिव्या की मौत का जिम्मेदार ठहराया गया लेकिन यह पहेली अब तक सुलझ नहीं सकी कि दिव्या की मौत सुसाइड थी या किसी ने उनका मर्डर किया था।

ऐप खोलें

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
भारतभारत329-10 286-10 (85.5)
VSलाइव
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड134-10 164-10 (54.2)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रनों से हराया
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश का आपदा मॉडल तो बेहतर; कोऑर्डिनेशन में कमी, एटीट्यूड और कमजोर आकलन के चलते होता है ज्यादा नुकसान - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें