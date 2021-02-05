पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेलेब्स और सुसाइड:संदीप नाहर से सुशांत सिंह राजपूत तक, जब कम उम्र में ही इन बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने कर लिया सुसाइड

एक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्टर संदीप नाहर ने सुसाइड कर लिया है। उनका शव मुंबई में 15 फरवरी को उनके घर से पाया गया। संदीप 32 साल के थे औ अपनी निजी जिंदगी की परेशानियों के चलते उन्होंने ये कदम उठा लिया। संदीप से पहले बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्स ने कम उम्र में मौत के आगे घुटने टेक दिए और सुसाइड कर अपनी जिंदगी समाप्त कर ली। आइए नजर डालते हैं कुछ ऐसे ही सेलेब्स पर...

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत-34 साल

बीती 14 जून को जब सुशांत अपने बांद्रा स्थित फ्लेट में पंखे से लटके मिले तो इसे पुलिस ने सुसाइड करार दिया और कहा कि वह डिप्रेशन में थे। लेकिन, बाद में उनकी मौत को सुसाइड नहीं माना गया और जांच सीबीआई को सौंप दी गई। वहीं, सुशांत के परिवार ने गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती पर सुसाइड के लिए उकसाने और धोखाधड़ी के आरोप भी लगाए। मामले की जांच अभी भी जारी है लेकिन 34 साल की उम्र में सुशांत की संदिग्ध हालात में मृत्यु से पूरी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को तगड़ा झटका लगा था।

प्रत्यूषा बनर्जी-25 साल ​​​​​​​

'बालिका वधू' की 'आनंदी' उर्फ प्रत्यूषा बनर्जी 1 अप्रैल 2016 को मुंबई में अपने फ़्लैट पर पंखे से लटकी पाई गई थीं। उनके फैमिली मेंबर्स और फ्रेंड्स ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड राहुल राज सिंह पर उन्हें सुसाइड के लिए उकसाने का आरोप लगाया था। राहुल पर यह आरोप भी लगे थे कि वे प्रत्यूषा के साथ मारपीट करते थे। मौत के वक्त प्रत्यूषा 25 साल की थीं।

जिया खान-24 साल

'निशब्द', हाउसफुल' और 'गजनी' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आईं जिया खान को 3 जून 2013 को 25 साल की उम्र में उनके जुहू स्थित अपार्टमेंट में मृत पाया गया था। जहां, शुरुआती दौर में यह आत्महत्या का मामला माना जा रहा था। वहीं, मोड़ तब आ गया, जब जिया की मां ने सूरज पंचोली को अपनी बेटी का कातिल बताया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, डेथ से कुछ महीने पहले जिया प्रेग्नेंट हुई थीं। ब्वॉयफ्रेंड सूरज ने जिया को अबॉर्शन के लिए मेडिसिन दी थी। भ्रूण को भी सूरज ने ही टॉयलेट में बहाया था। कहा यह भी गया कि इस घटना के बाद जिया बुरी तरह टूट गई थी। सूरज ने भी उससे दूरियां बनानी शुरू कर दी थीं, जिसके बाद जिया डिप्रेशन में चली गईं। कुछ दिनों बाद उन्होंने खुदकुशी कर ली।

सिल्क स्मिता-36 साल​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

साउथ फिल्मों की एक्ट्रेस सिल्क स्मिता की लाश 3 सितंबर, 1996 को उनके घर में पंखे से झूलती पाई गई थी। उस वक्त वे करीब 36 साल की थीं। पुलिस ने इसे आत्महत्या बताकर केस बंद कर दिया। हालांकि, कई लोगों का मानना था कि उनकी मौत के पीछे की वजह कुछ और ही है। बताया जाता है कि फिल्मों में एक्टिंग और गाने से सिल्क ने अच्छी कमाई की। ऐसे में उनके एक करीबी मित्र ने उन्हें प्रोड्यूसर बनकर और पैसे कमाने का लालच दिया। उन्हें पहली दो फिल्मों में ही 2 करोड़ रुपए का घाटा हो गया। बतौर प्रोड्यूसर उनकी तीसरी फिल्म पूरी ही नहीं हो सकी। फिल्मों में हुए घाटे का असर उनके निजी जीवन पर भी हुआ और मानसिक तौर पर वो काफी कमजोर हो गई थीं।

नफीसा जोसेफ-26 साल​​​​​​​​​​​​​

टीवी एक्ट्रेस और मॉडल नफीसा जोसेफ की मौत किसी राज से कम नहीं है। 1997 में मिस इंडिया यूनिवर्स का ताज अपने नाम करने वाली नफीसा साल 2004 में महज 26 साल की उम्र में फांसी के फंदे पर झूल गईं। नफीसा ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत एक मॉडल के रूप में की थी, लेकिन उन्होंने एक एक्ट्रेस के रूप में भी अपनी पहचान बनाई थी। उन्हें एमटीवी पर एक शो होस्ट करने के लिए भी जाना जाता था। नफीसा बॉलीवुड फिल्म 'ताल' और टीवी शो C.A.T.S में भी नजर आई थीं।

विवेका बाबाजी-37 साल ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

2002 में आई फिल्म 'ये कैसी मोहब्बत' इकलौती ऐसी फिल्म थी, जिसमें विवेका बाबाजी ने एक्टिंग की थी। 37 साल की विवेका 25 जून 2010 मुंबई में अपने कमरे में पंखे से लटकी मिली थीं। पूरे मामले में सबसे शॉकिंग बात ये थी कि विवेका की सुसाइड करने की ये तीसरी कोशिश थी, जिसमें वो सफल हुईं। 1993 में मिस मॉरिशस वर्ल्ड का खिताब जीतने वाली नफीसा ने सुसाइड क्यों किया, यह सबके लिए चर्चा का विषय बना रहा। खबरें थी कि अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से अलग होने के बाद वे डिप्रेशन में रहती थीं और शायद इसीलिए उन्होंने खुद को मौत के हवाले कर दिया।

