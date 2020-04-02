दैनिक भास्कर Apr 02, 2020, 08:05 AM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. लॉकडाउन होने से हर कोई अपने घर में बंद हो चुका है। इस बीच बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स अपने बच्चों को चार दीवारों में बोर होने से बचने के लिए उनके साथ दिलचस्प एक्टिविटी कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में सेलेब्स ने बच्चों को पॉजिटिव रखने के लिए उनके साथ क्वालिटी टाइम बिताया है जिनकी वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं।

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बेटे को सिखाई क्राफ्टिंग

इस दिनों शिल्पा परिवार के साथ ही सारा समय बिता रही हैं। काम से फुरसत पाकर शिल्पा शेट्टी सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव हो चुकी हैं। उन्होंने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें वो बेटे वियान को क्राफ्टिंग करना सिखा रही हैं। शिल्पा ने बेटे को हार्श शेप ग्रीटिंग्स बनाना सिखाया है जिसके बाद वियान ने उनके लिए अपने हाथों से कार्ड बनाया है। इस वीडियो में शिल्पा लिखती हैं, 'इस समय मैं वियान के साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय बिता रही हूं और उसके साथ यादें बना रही हूं। इस फन एक्टिविटी को करते हुए वियान भी काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं'।

It’s a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what’s happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I’m also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! ~ Today, I’m grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day6

