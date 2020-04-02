दैनिक भास्करApr 02, 2020, 08:05 AM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. लॉकडाउन होने से हर कोई अपने घर में बंद हो चुका है। इस बीच बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स अपने बच्चों को चार दीवारों में बोर होने से बचने के लिए उनके साथ दिलचस्प एक्टिविटी कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में सेलेब्स ने बच्चों को पॉजिटिव रखने के लिए उनके साथ क्वालिटी टाइम बिताया है जिनकी वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं।
शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बेटे को सिखाई क्राफ्टिंग
इस दिनों शिल्पा परिवार के साथ ही सारा समय बिता रही हैं। काम से फुरसत पाकर शिल्पा शेट्टी सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव हो चुकी हैं। उन्होंने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें वो बेटे वियान को क्राफ्टिंग करना सिखा रही हैं। शिल्पा ने बेटे को हार्श शेप ग्रीटिंग्स बनाना सिखाया है जिसके बाद वियान ने उनके लिए अपने हाथों से कार्ड बनाया है। इस वीडियो में शिल्पा लिखती हैं, 'इस समय मैं वियान के साथ ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय बिता रही हूं और उसके साथ यादें बना रही हूं। इस फन एक्टिविटी को करते हुए वियान भी काफी खुश नजर आ रहे हैं'।
It’s a dichotomy of emotions. I am concerned about what’s happening around us while we are hoping and praying for the situation to get better across the world, I’m also valuing and spending extra time with Viaan every day. We spent this morning creating these little love notes for each other. I genuinely value these moments. We are crafting memories, are you? These are challenging times. You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! ~ Today, I’m grateful for this time that I can spend with my child and I pray that may all the children in pain and suffering be blessed with love . . . . . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #Gratitude #MomSonTime #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day6
समीरा रेड्डी ने बच्चों संग खेला, रन बेबी रन
अपने मदरहुड का हर पल एंजॉय करने वालीं समीरा रेड्डी ने इन दिनों बच्चों की बोरियत मिटाने के लिए नई तरकीब सोची है। समीरा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें वो विवान और न्यू बॉर्न नायरा के साथ रन बेबी रन खेल रही हैं। समीरा नायरा को अपनी गोद में उठाए हुए विवान को पकड़ने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। इस फन टाइम वीडियो के साथ उन्होंने लिखा, 'चार दीवारों के अंदर मैं जितना हो सके उतना मजेदार बनाने की कोशिश कर रही हूं। डेली एक्सरसाइज इन बंदरों के साथ'।
Run Baby Run 🏃♀️ I’m trying to make it as fun as I can in these four walls! 😅😃 daily exercise routine with these two monkeys! #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive #brotherandsister #fun #athome 🥰
करणवीर बोहरा बच्चों के साथ मिलकर टीजे के लिए बना रहे हैं तोहफा
लॉकडाउन के बाद से करण लगातार इंस्टाग्राम में अपने परिवार के साथ फन वीडियो शेयर कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक क्यूट वीडियो शेयर की है जिसमें उनकी ट्वीन्स बेटियां, विएना और बेला उनसे क्राफ्टिंग सीख रही हैं। करण ने घर संभालने वाली अपनी वाइफ टीजे के लिए क्राफ्टिंग वाली मूछें बनाने का फैसला किया जिसमें उनकी बेटियां भी साथ दे रही हैं।
From working out together to dancing to playing, Bella & Vienna have filled immense happiness in our lives.Even though homebound for such a long stretch, I just love spending time with them! Today we thought of making a moustache - a "moochi" for the real hero of the house: our mommy darling! This time is so precious for me and I’m using every minute of it to do things together with them! We are crafting some beautiful memories together. Are you? You too can take up this #CraftingMemories challenge and make this time memorable for your kids! . . . @indiacraftingmemories @fevicreate @momspresso #CraftingMemories #parentlife #familylove So my friends, come and craft some memories with me 🤗 @vikaaskalantri @ijaybhanushali @chetan_hansraj @sudanshu_pandey @amitsarinofficial
