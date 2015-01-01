पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जैद-गौहर का रिश्ता:गौहर खान ने की 11 साल छोटे जैद से सगाई, पिता इस्माइल दरबार बोले-मुझसे एक बार भी शादी का ज़िक्र नहीं किया

36 मिनट पहले
गौहर खान ने हाल ही में सिंगर इस्माइल दरबार के बेटे जैद दरबार के साथ सगाई कर ली। गौहर और जैद ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स पर सगाई को कन्फर्म किया। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक गौहर और जैद दोनों 25 दिसंबर को निकाह करेंगे। हालांकि इस्माइल दरबार की माने तो फ़िलहाल शादी की तारीख तय नहीं हुई हैं।

सोशल मीडिया से ही पता चला- इस्माइल
दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान इस्माइल ने कहा- "जिस तरह लोग गौहर और जैद की पोस्ट देख रहे हैं, उसी तरह मुझे भी पोस्ट देखकर ही पता चला कि इन दोनों ने सगाई कर ली है। सच कहूं तो हमारे परिवार में आज भी एक लिहाज़ जिंदा है और वो ये है बेटा अपने पिता से खुद की शादी की बात करने नहीं आता। अब तक जैद ने मुझसे एक बार भी अपनी शादी का ज़िक्र नहीं किया है।

मां से किया था गौहर का जिक्र
इस्माइल आगे कहते हैं- मुझसे बताने की उसकी बिलकुल हिम्मत नहीं है। वो अपनी आएशा अम्मी के बहुत करीब है। आएशा से उसने गौहर के बारे में बताया और उससे शादी की इच्छा रखी। आएशा ने आकर मुझे इस बारे में बताया और बस, मैंने हामी भर दी। मेरे बेटे को हिन्दुस्तान की कोई भी लड़की पसंद आए, मैं उसके फैसले के साथ खड़ा रहूंगा। मुझे उसकी खुशी में रहना है। वो और गौहर एक दूसरे को लेकर सीरियस हैं और मुझे उसमे कोई दिक्कत नहीं। मेरा मकसद सिर्फ यही है कि मेरा बच्चा खुश रहे।"

अभी शादी की तारीख नहीं निकली
शादी की तारीख को लेकर सीनियर दरबार आगे बताते हैं, "यकीन मानिए, मुझे सोशल मीडिया और दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म्स के जरिए पता चल रहा है कि दिसंबर में ये दोनों शादी कर रहे हैं। यहां तक कि उसने अपनी मम्मी से भी यही कहा की जब उसे लगेगा कि अब शादी करनी है तब वो मुझसे आकर मिलेगा। जिस दिन जैद आकर मुझसे शादी के बारे में बात करेगा तब हम आगे बढ़ेंगे। मैं भी अपने बच्चे को सेटल देखना चाहता हूं। जल्द ही इनकी शादी करवाएंगे, हालांकि शादी की तारीख अभी तय नहीं किया है। इस साल के अंत तक कुछ अच्छा ज़रूर होगा।

